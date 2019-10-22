The 2020 Big 12 football schedule is here. Red River Showdown, Bedlam Series and more

The Big 12 announced its 2020 football schedule on Tuesday.

There’s plenty of highlights starting with the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma on Oct. 10 in Dallas, and the Bedlam Series against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Oct. 24 in Norman.

Conference play kicks off Sept. 12 when Kansas travels to Baylor. The conference season concludes with the championship game Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here is the full Big 12 schedule for next season:

