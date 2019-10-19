Texas Wesleyan rolls up most points since restarting program in rout of Texas College

Scoring the most points in a game since the football program resurfaced in 2017, the Texas Wesleyan Rams made short work of the Texas College Steers in the Rams’ homecoming Saturday at Farrington Field, winning 61-24.

The Rams (2-5, 2-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) scored in a variety of ways against the Steers (0-6, 0-5), who lost for the 17th time in their past games dating to the 2017 season. Texas Wesleyan used a 28-0 second-quarter outburst to take a 51-14 halftime advantage.

It was only the second home game of the season for the Rams, who opened the season with four straight on the road. In their first home game on Oct. 5, Texas Wesleyan defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God 52-44 in three overtimes.

Now, beginning with this victory, the Rams are playing three of their final four at home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Homecoming is always a special week and game because of the people that will possibly only see that game,” Rams coach Joe Prud’homme said. “Every conference game has been a dogfight and we lost two of them on the last play. The other was a one-possession game. We have a young team that has made tremendous strides.”

Rams quarterback Avery Childs passed for 269 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. Childs connected with Brandon Rolfe (42 yards), Trey Jackson (36), Cole Maxwell (17), and Collier Ricks (25) for scores. Rolfe led all receivers with 93 yards on four catches.

“Everyone did their job today. The receivers that didn’t get the ball also did their job to clear up other people,” Childs said. “The O-line held up really well. It was a good team win. It felt good.”

Jermarcus Jones led Rams rushers with 57 yards on six carries, including a 9-yard touchdown.

The Texas Wesleyan defense accounted for a pair of touchdowns as Devin Griffin returned an interception 43 yards for a score and Ryan Leichus returned a fumble 20 yards for a TD. Also, Cody Pettit registered a tackle in the end zone for a safety.

The Rams defense has 11 interceptions this season by eight different players, including three pickoffs Saturday. Among those against the Steers was Elijah Hall’s third interception of the year.

The Rams also scored a touchdown on special teams as Marquav Hollins blocked a punt and Leichus recovered in the end zone. A 24-yard field goal by Saul Fernandez rounded out the Texas Wesleyan scoring.

Carlos Mosby accounted for 112 of the Steers’ 117 rushing yards, along with two touchdowns.

The Texas Wesleyan defense had six sacks, three of which were registered by Pettit, giving him a team-best eight on the season. Mark Seidler and Griffin each had a team-high 6.5 tackles Saturday and continue to share the team lead on the season, each with 55.5.

The Rams outgained the Steers 411-297 (291-180 passing) in yards despite trailing in time of possession by a margin of 30:50 to 29:10.

The Rams are back on the road for a final time this season, playing at Langston (Oklahoma) University at 2 p.m. Saturday before coming home to finish with two home games against Arizona Christian on Nov. 2 and Wayland Baptist on Nov. 9.