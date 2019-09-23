Mike Gundy rips reporter for ‘hurting’ journalism by asking about satirical report

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy ripped a reporter for asking about “idiotic social media.” AP Photo

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy went on another media rant during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference.

Gundy wasn’t pleased when a reporter, former Austin American Statesman sportswriter Mark Rosner, asked if the late T. Boone Pickens left money for Gundy to get a haircut. Rosner prefaced the question about what he’d seen on social media, when it was actually a fake story posted on the satirical sports website whatthefussnews.com.

“Don’t hurt the real journalism world. It’s jackasses like you that cause problems, OK?” Gundy said. “They shouldn’t even let you call in. Do you want to talk football? We’ll talk football. If you want to be out there and talk idiotic social media, then you need to go do something with a college kid.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gundy felt the question was disrespectful to Pickens, Oklahoma State’s high-profile booster who passed away on Sept. 11, and the media in general. Gundy is known for his infamous ‘I’m a man, I’m 40!’ rant from 2007.

TCU coach Gary Patterson made a quip about the exchange when Rosner asked him a question later on in the conference call.

“I just want you to know I’m in a lot better mood than coach Gundy,” Patterson said. “Even though I lost, I’m in a better mood.”