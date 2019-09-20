Big 12 announces start time, ticket info for football championship

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley discusses Sooners’ Big 12 championship Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley discusses Sooners' Big 12 championship and what could be in store for his program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley discusses Sooners' Big 12 championship and what could be in store for his program.

The Big 12 football championship got the early time slot for championship weekend.

The conference announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for the Dec. 7 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game will be televised on ABC.

Tickets are available for purchase through SeatGeek’s website, by phone at 1-888-544-4039 or at the AT&T Stadium box office. Tickets are priced at $195, $145, $95 and $65 each based on location.

Each participating university is allotted approximately 7,000 tickets, and are distributed through the school’s ticket office. Additionally, 1,000 student tickets will be sold at $50 through the participants’ ticket office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The championship participants are determined by the schools with the highest winning percentage in Big 12 games. The team that finishes first will be designated as the home team.

Last year’s Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Texas drew 83,114 fans, the most attended title game in Big 12 history. It also was the most watched game on ABC/ESPN.