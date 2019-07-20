They said what? A look back on a few memorable quotes from Big 12 Media Days

Texas coach Tom Herman talks about Gary Patterson’s ability to convert recruits to different positions Texas coach Tom Herman speaks to members of the media during Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas coach Tom Herman speaks to members of the media during Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

The Big 12 Media Days this week marked the unofficial start of football season. And, understandably, everybody is feeling good about the season.

Nobody has lost a game yet. Nobody has seen a star player sustain a devastating injuries.

With that being said, we compiled the best non-player quotes from the two-day event at AT&T Stadium.

“This is the time when all heck breaks loose, so I’m glad to have you here and I guess we can all commiserate on summer being over.” —Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby

“First of all, I want to thank Jerry [Jones], getting over to AT&T Stadium it was about 17 minutes over. I was able to have a staff meeting before I came over.” — TCU coach Gary Patterson

“If somebody said it makes you look old, I would probably cut it.” — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy on his mullet

“I think it’s because we’re undefeated.” — West Virginia coach Neal Brown, joking when asked about the warm reception he’s received so far in Morgantown

“No violence against a woman is OK. I did not make this decision, but I stand by it and see it as a right one.” — Kansas coach Les Miles on the Pooka Williams controversy

“The inspiration that I have now that I can see it over the last seven months that you can do it in Lubbock, Texas. To see the success that we have had in basketball and baseball and track and field and you can win in Lubbock. You can recruit to Lubbock, Texas.” — Texas Tech coach Matt Wells

“The NFL, I’m glad they’re going first on this and we will see how that works for them and what conclusions they reach.” — Big 12 officials coordinator Greg Burks on idea of reviewing pass interference penalties

“We have a great quarterback, he can’t be running for his life all the time, we have to make sure he’s comfortable if we want to play at a high level.” — Baylor coach Matt Rhule

“What Coach [Bill Snyder] did at Kansas State was nothing short of remarkable and I’m going to feed off that.” — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman

“Not a whole lot to say. We’ve had a great offseason, pretty uneventful, which is always a good thing in college football.” — Texas coach Tom Herman