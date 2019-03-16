Iowa State’s Haliburton: No disrespect toward K-State with after-buzzer dunk

Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton wasn’t trying to be disrespectful.

Haliburton drew the ire of Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed on Friday night, as Haliburton threw down an emphatic dunk after the buzzer of Iowa State’s 63-59 victory in the Big 12 tournament semifinals. Sneed got in Haliburton’s face afterward, and continued jawing as the team’s shook hands.

“I get it. I’d probably be frustrated too,” said Haliburton, a freshman guard who scored four points in the game. “My fault. Just the emotions of the game at the time and the ball got thrown to me. All I saw was the rim, so I just went up. I probably shouldn’t have done that. That’s probably my bad.”

Haliburton made it clear he wasn’t trying to show up K-State.

“No, never,” he said. “They’re a great basketball team. They’re coached by a great coach. I have nothing towards them.”

Iowa State faces Kansas for the Big 12 tournament championship today. Tip off is set for 5 p.m.