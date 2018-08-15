Come for football, stay for wrestling? SMU-UNT to make history with postgame feature

North Texas will host a professional wrestling event following its season-opening football game against SMU at Apogee Stadium in Denton, the school announced Tuesday.

This will mark the first time a professional wrestling event will be held in conjunction with a major college football game. The ring for the showcase will be put up on the field after the contest, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 pm.

And the wrestling matches will be free of charge for those who attend the football game.

“We are always looking for ways to make our game day environment unique and exciting,” said UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker. “The Mean Green has deep roots with professional wrestling with connections to the Von Erichs, Bill Mercer, Stone Cold Steve Austin and others. Bringing two great traditions together to entertain fans is going to be fun. The football game vs SMU will be the marquee match-up in Texas during opening weekend. This unique promotion adds great value for our fans and gives us a chance to honor our wrestling tradition and the Von Erich family.”

Kevin Von Erich’s sons, Ross and Marshall, and his niece, Lacey, will take part in the World Class Revolution wrestling card. Kevin Von Erich is from Denton and played football for the Mean Green. In addition, Fritz Von Erich, Kevin’s late father, went to SMU.

The Von Erich family was a major force in pro wrestling in Texas during the 1970’s and 1980’s under their World Class Championship Wrestling banner.

Wrestlers scheduled to appear include former SMU football player “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, who emerged victorious in the first-ever Royal Rumble. “Iceman” King Parsons, who once took down Kevin Von Erich’s brother Kerry for the WCCW heavyweight championship, will also take part in the event.





“What a day coming Sept. 1 in Texas!” said Kevin Von Erich. “My alma mater playing my dad’s alma mater on opening weekend. My two sons will be featured at the first wrestling event held at a college football game. It will be great to see my old UNT friends and teammates and wrestling friends like “Hacksaw” Jim Dugan and Bill Mercer. I can’t wait to return to my home state. God Bless Texas!”





After the event, fans will have a chance to take photos with members of the Von Erich family.



