Fort Worth’s pro lacrosse team, Panther City, unveils jerseys for inaugural season

Fort Worth’s first professional sports team, the Panther City Lacrosse Club, unveiled its jerseys for the upcoming National Lacrosse League season on Wednesday at the Cowtown Brewing Co.

The team, which will play its home games at Dickies Arena, will have home white and purple jerseys, and road black and purple jerseys. Both have the panther team logo on the front.

“Tonight is a special night for us as we debut our Panther City uniforms for our inaugural season,” President and CEO Greg Bibb said. “We can’t wait to see a packed Dickies Arena with the stands full of Panther City jerseys and gear. I hope our fans take great pride in these uniforms as they symbolize everything that is great about Texas and our home city of Fort Worth.”

The team’s primary logo, the panther head, is featured prominently in the center of the jersey to pay homage to Fort Worth’s nickname, Panther City, which was adopted in the late 1800s and has remained since as a part of Fort Worth’s rich and dynamic history.

Atop the panther head, the red star represents the team’s home state of Texas. The arched line above the star and panther head represents an architectural element that is prevalent throughout Fort Worth.

On the shoulders of the jerseys, the team’s secondary logo is featured, which is the head of a lacrosse stick with the open mouth of the panther. The team’s shorts will feature another mark of the team, the interlocking “P” and “C” of Panther City.

The Fort Worth Panther City Lacrosse Club unveiled its new jerseys for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Panther City Lacrosse Club Courtesy

“Our goal in creating these uniforms was to create something that our players and our fans were proud to wear at our games and around North Texas,” Panther City general manager Bob Hamley said. “The bold designs specifically will mimic our attitude and gritty style of play we display on the field. This is just another exciting step for the club as we get closer to hitting the field in December.”

Panther City will open its season the weekend of Dec. 3-4.

The first home game at Dickies Arena is Dec. 10.

The team started building its roster at end of June during the NLL expansion draft.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club selected the following unprotected players from other NLL franchises: Matt Hossack, Charlie Kitchen, Liam Byrnes, Connor Kelly, Nick Damude, Patrick Dodds, Sam Clare, Liam Patten, Phil Caputo, Ryan Benesch, Kevin Orleman, Chris Wardle and Scott Dominey.

Since then, the club has also signed defenseman Jordan Trottier, forward Dawson Theede, defender Taylor Stuart, forward Mike Fiegehen, forward Cody Hamely, forward Bryan Hancock, defenseman Sawyer Howell, forward Jack Jasinski, transition Dan Keane, defenseman Josh Medeiros, forward Jon Phillips, defenseman Nick Scott goalie Cam MacLeod, defenseman Pat Foley Jr., transition Josh Toguri, transition Jeremy Thompson and forward Bryce Wasserman.

The Panther City Club has also acquired defensemen Chad Cummings and Anthony Kalinich from Calgary, in exchange for the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft.