Fort Worth has its first gold medalist of the Tokyo Games. And he set an Olympic record

Vincent Hancock, center, of Fort Worth shows off his gold medal in skeet shooting on Monday in Tokyo. Sliver medalist Jesper Hansen, left, of Denmark, and bronze medalist Abdullah Alrashidi, of Kuwait, right, flank Hancock during the medal ceremony. AP

Fort Worth has a gold medalist and Olympic record holder.

Vincent Hancock won the gold medal in skeet shooting in the Tokyo Games, setting an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets in the finals. It’s his third career gold medal along with taking top honors in 2008 and 2012. Hancock qualified for the 2016 Games but failed to reach the finals.

Hancock hit his first 26 targets in the Tokyo final, defeating Denmark’s Jesper Hansen by four. Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Rashidi won bronze.

Hancock lives in Fort Worth and trains out of the Fort Worth Trap & Skeet Club.

The Star-Telegram caught up with Hancock before the Tokyo Games.

“If you don’t miss, you can’t be beat,” Hancock said. “I’ll do my best to break every single target. That’s my goal. Like I said, if you don’t miss, you can’t be beat.”

WHAT’S SKEET?

The shooting sports at the Olympics have different disciplines such as skeet.

Skeet is the name of the game, as shooters use shotguns to break clay targets flung into the air at speeds in the 60 mph range from a variety of angles out of two fixed stations. The two stations are referred to as the high house and the low house.