Viral Simone Biles video shows gymnast defying physics at Fort Worth championship

Simone Bils competes in the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. AP

Simone Biles is dominating the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and she has gone viral in the process.

The 30-time Olympic and World championship medalist is atop the leaderboard after Day 1 of competition at Dickies Arena. The event continues through Sunday.

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

A super slow motion video of Biles performing a floor routine posted by photographer Timothy Burke has gone viral on social media. The post has been retweeted more than 16,000 times and “liked” more than 63,000 times on Twitter. Burke also shared with his followers a research paper explaining how Biles is able to do — seemingly defying physics with what she does athletically.

The Spring resident has a two-point lead in the senior women’s all-around competition. The six-time U.S. national champion posted a 59.550 Friday, ahead of Sunisa Lee of St. Paul, Minn. (57.350), and Jordan Chiles of Spring (56.900).

Biles, 24, is the all-time leader in the sport with 25 world medals.