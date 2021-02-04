TCU’s Saturday game against No. 2 Baylor postponed due to COVID issues with Bears

Jamie Dixon and TCU's men's basketball team will not play at No. 2 Baylor on Saturday due to COVID issues with the Bears. (Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU-Baylor men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday in Waco has been postponed, the Big 12 announced on Thursday.

Baylor is dealing with COVID issues within its program and would not meet the necessary threshold of six available players for the game. The Bears’ game at Oklahoma scheduled for next Wednesday has also been postponed.

It’s the fourth COVID-related postponement for TCU. The Frogs have rescheduled only one of those games, a home game against Texas Tech on Feb. 15 that had been originally scheduled for Jan. 20. The program still doesn’t have dates for postponed games at West Virginia (Jan. 16), vs. Texas (Jan. 23) and now at Baylor (Feb. 6).

TCU had a thrilling victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. TCU’s next game is now a home game against Iowa State on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.