DFW sports radio landscapes changes with departure of Ben and Skin

One of the more enduring sports talk shows in DFW is taking a break.

The Ben and Skin Show of 105.3 The Fan is no longer a part of the station’s daily lineup. The show’s departure had been a source of rumor and speculation on a Facebook fan page on Friday afternoon; The Fan’s morning show host Shan Shariff confirmed the move on Saturday morning on Twitter.

All of Ben and Skin’s podcasts and bios have been removed from The Fan’s website.

Shariff wrote that hosts Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade were not fired.

Rogers and Wade have been friends since childhood and have worked together at all three sports talk radio stations in DFW: 1310 The Ticket, 103.3 ESPN and 105.3 The Fan.

Wade is still a member of the broadcast team for Dallas Mavericks games. The duo also recently announced plans to open a brew pub.

They did not respond to a text message seeking a response or clarification. The station’s vice president, Gavin Spittle, did not respond to a text.

The pair had been popular with local DFW athletes, most notably Dirk Nowitzki, Travis Frederick, Tony Romo and Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

It was no secret among DFW media members that some of the changes made by new ownership at 105.3 The Fan were not exactly warmly received.

The “Ben and Skin” slot will, at least at the moment, be occupied by the “K&C Masterpiece” show hosted by Cory Mageors and Kevin Hageland. That show had previously been an evening slot.

The move comes amid significant alterations at the station that has gone through a major ownership change in the past year. The station was previously owned by CBS, which sold all of its radio properties that was a multi-year process.

The Fan is currently owned by Entercom, which is based near Philadelphia. It has since made some on-air “editorial” changes at The Fan, including, among others, taking calls from listeners.

“The Ben and Skin Show” had manned the more prominent afternoon drive slot for nearly a decade. The show had previously been on 103.3 ESPN and moved to The Fan when that station began its efforts to increase its presence in DFW.

Over the summer, the show was moved to the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot, and “The G Bag Nation,” a show featuring personalities Gavin Dawson, Jeff Cavanaugh and Mike Bacsik took over the drive time.

In radio land, the most coveted spots are typically morning and afternoon drive.

In terms of ratings, The Fan typically trailed the monster in DFW, Sports Radio 1310 The Ticket.

The fact that The Fan is the radio home to the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers helped increase its visibility and presence, and raised the profile of its talk personalities.

The Fan will now move forward without two of its most established names.