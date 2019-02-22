Sports

The NFL MVP is in town for training, but his puppy is the real winner here

By Drew Davison

February 22, 2019 06:25 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes brings his puppy to offseason training

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his new puppy, Silver, with him when he worked out during the offseason at Athlete Performance Enhancement Center in Fort Worth.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought a special companion with him to an offseason workout Friday at a training facility in west Fort Worth.

Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning MVP, had his new puppy, Silver, join him for a morning workout at APEC.

Mahomes, the former Texas Tech standout, spends part of his offseason training at APEC with the gym’s founder, Bobby Stroupe.

Stroupe has been training Mahomes since he was in the fourth grade in East Texas.



Drew Davison

Drew Davison is the TCU and Big 12 sports writer for the Star-Telegram. He’s covered everything in DFW from Rangers to Cowboys to motor sports.

