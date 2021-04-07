Tutoring corps could help kids with COVID learning slide — and train new teachers, too

The end of the pandemic is finally in sight, but coming into focus as well is the profound academic loss that children, especially those in low-income communities, have experienced during the last year. As we turn our attention to recovery, Texas must take action to support students. Our state’s economic recovery will depend in part on its educational recovery.

As leaders of educator-preparation programs across the state, we see potential in an idea that would simultaneously support vulnerable students and ensure a strong pipeline of qualified teachers: the Texas Tutor Corps.

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, and Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, have introduced a measure to create the program, which would incentivize educator-preparation programs, school districts and community partners to recruit and train teacher candidates (among others) to deliver tutoring to students in high-need schools. It would disburse federal stimulus funds to local decision makers.

The program would provide future teachers with hands-on, clinical experiences required to become an educator. And students would gain access to another caring, supportive adult who can provide personalized academic support in an emotionally secure environment.

Dozens of studies have proved that tutoring works; it’s considered among the most effective education interventions ever studied.” Research suggests that aspiring teachers make some of the best tutors. At our own universities, we’ve seen the mutual benefits that tutoring provides to future teachers and students. Some examples:

Through a collaborative effort between Texas Woman’s University, the University of North Texas, and the Denton Independent School District, future teachers provide tutoring to local elementary and middle school students through a bilingual homework help hotline. Bilingual teacher-candidates are matched to support students in appropriate content areas, providing support several times a week in English and Spanish.

At Sam Houston State University, teacher-candidates volunteer to tutor students at local community organizations and schools. These experiences have proved valuable and could be formalized to increase access for future teachers and students.

The educator-preparation program at Texas Christian University has been working with local school and community partners to design a literacy-focused tutoring program to serve the Fort Worth area in response to the pandemic.

Even before the pandemic began, Texas faced a teacher shortage. Enrollment in educator-preparation programs in our state dropped to a 20-year low in 2018. Fewer people are entering the profession, and many teachers have been compelled by the challenges of the last year to leave it. The Texas Tutor Corps would address this by helping us to train and develop excellent teachers, creating a strong pathway into the workforce, and simultaneously supporting students.

It’s a practical solution and a clear win-win. Join us in calling on our legislators to pass this proposal and ensure children have great teachers and much-needed academic and social-emotional support as Texans recover from the pandemic.