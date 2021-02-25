Fort Worth hospitality workers step up to help residents in pandemic, weather crisis

On top of COVID-19, last week’s winter storms gave me more reasons to be proud of the 24,000-plus people who work in our local hospitality industry.

When we talk about the visitor economy, we often focus on the people who travel here to spend money. Where did they come from and why are they here?

But people like me who work in tourism know that the backbone of this activity comes from the friendliness and determination of those who work in hotels, restaurants and cultural attractions. Their resilience was on display this past week.

When power failures swept the area, many turned to hotels for housing. Contrary to misinformation on social media, most Fort Worth hotels offered reasonable to below-market rates. One major hotel had its lobby flood in the middle of the storm but reopened a day later.

Many hotels welcomed guests at capacity with reduced workforces. Employees worked multiple jobs over multiple shifts.

Local breweries such as Wild Acre and Hop Fusion donated water, adding to the community’s support network.

Entrepreneurs got creative. Jason Suder opened his new music venue Tulips for free coffee and a makeshift firewood drop-off and pick-up distribution site.

Hospitality is finding the way forward, safely, to put people back to work and give local businesses a chance to make it through the pandemic. Visit Fort Worth has been committed to promoting jobs and economic survival as much as we have mask-wearing and re-opening responsibly.

Our industry has shown remarkable strength this past year.

Many restaurants have reinvented themselves with take-out and delivery operations. The Wall Street Journal took notice when we told them about Reata Restaurant’s clever neighborhood pop-ups, many of which benefit local schools and charities.

Hotels and venues such as Dickies Arena and Will Rogers Memorial Center have worked hard to host sports events with social distancing. I have met countless ushers, restaurant servers and other staff who say they are grateful for work after months of unemployment.

Chef Kevin Martinez of Tokyo Café led an effort to provide more than 48,000 free meals last year to people in need, earning him the admiration of his friends and competitors as well as our 2021 Beyond Award.

The Kimbell Art Museum, Modern Art Museum and others were among the first such institutions to re-open in Texas, giving mask-wearing patrons the opportunity to enjoy art in a distanced environment.

Fresh off announcing its national No. 1 ranking, the Fort Worth Zoo created a new online, timed-ticket system, giving cooped-up families an outdoor entertainment option.

Stockyards Heritage forged ahead to complete restoration of the century-old barns that now make up Mule Alley, a new attraction that will draw visitors from around the state, nation and eventually the world.

We have more work to do. As I outlined in our Annual Report, at FortWorth.com/Annual, we must press ahead by:

Elevating tourism marketing and opportunities that engage diverse audiences.

Advancing facilities and improvements that boost economic impact through sports and meetings.

Continuing our work to promote and support the creativity community through music and filmmaking.

I work in tourism, but our visitor economy draws strength from the passion and resilience of locals. Despite pandemics and power failures, Fort Worth’s hospitality businesses continue to rally and collaborate like no other community.