Here’s how Texas Legislature can finally cut property taxes. Step one: Pay for schools

During the 86th legislative session two years ago, lawmakers took significant steps to reform the property tax system: changes to the appraisal process, streamlining taxing entities tax rate approval process and improving transparency in the setting of tax rates.

It was a heavy legislative lift. During the 87th session, it’s time to actually cut individual and business property taxes.

County Commissioners Courts implement the property tax system that the Legislature authorizes. We are partners, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers again. But the priority should be significant property tax cuts for homeowners and business.

To this end, Gov. Greg Abbott should make the following property tax cut proposals emergency items, and the Legislature should pass them without delay.

First, give counties more options for property tax relief for residents and businesses. The Legislature should authorize counties to offer fixed-dollar exemptions to residential homesteads, an option for business property-tax relief and revenue options outside of property taxes. Currently, the only tax Tarrant County can levy is property tax.

Second, the state should use its significant amount of COVID-19 federal funds to offer homeowners and businesses one-time grants for mortgage or property-tax assistance. Just like the rental assistance programs counties across the state have offered, homeowners and businesses deserve direct relief, too.

Third, the state needs to pay for day-to-day operating costs for public education. This would cut everyone’s property tax bill almost in half. So, if you just wrote a check to your county tax assessor for $4,000, next year you would write it for just over $2,000. This relief would be for everyone - individuals and businesses alike.

Texas has the 13th highest property tax among all 50 states. If the state paid for daily operations of public schools, Texas would drop into the low 40s. We believe that the state can replace local districts’ property tax revenue with increased revenue from the approximately 30 other taxes it collects and by reviewing current exemptions.

Let us be clear that we are not wanting overall tax revenue to be increased. We in no way suggest any consideration of a personal income tax. And we do not support an increase in the state’s general sales and use tax percentage.

But we believe there is a way to significantly cut property taxes. Is there a will?

These three proposals will alleviate the financial pressure many of our constituents are facing. In addition to these ideas, counties stand ready to work with the Legislature to fix our broken property tax system.