Local suburbs, not unelected bureaucrats, should control effort to advance fair housing

America’s suburbs are a shining example of the American dream — where people can live safely in their own homes and be active members of their community and neighborhoods.

Today, most Americans live in the suburbs, including majorities of African-Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian-Americans. A recent study found that minorities represent 38%of suburban residents in the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas, similar to their share of the overall U.S. population. Additionally, minority homeownership has risen steadily during the Trump administration.

Our suburbs reflect the diversity of our great nation.

The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, passed in 2015, was described as something that would promote fairness and increase opportunity in our beautiful suburbs. But the reality was complicated, costly and ineffective. The rule was formed out of the belief that the federal government knew what was best for individual communities, a philosophy the Trump administration strongly rejects.

The 2015 rule prioritized investment in wealthy neighborhoods rather than distressed communities, set up the Department of Housing and Urban Development to act as an unelected “National Zoning Board” and allowed the federal government to make decisions about zoning in your neighborhood.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Unelected bureaucrats in Washington have no business telling local communities how to run their own affairs.

With President Donald Trump’s blessing, we restored control to communities and neighborhoods by issuing the Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice rule. This rule is a much clearer way for communities to meet their obligation to affirmatively advance fair housing while still honoring the core tenet of federalism: Local citizens should govern themselves.

The new rule more broadly defines fair housing as affordable, safe, decent, free of unlawful discrimination and accessible under civil-rights laws. HUD will continue to protect fair housing, but we will do so in an efficient manner that preserves local authority.

This week, I had the opportunity to visit Mission Arlington. It offers a wide range of free services to families in need, including after-school activities, dental and medical clinics, Bible study groups, groceries, clothing and more. Part of the approach includes eliminating barriers that prevent families from accessing the help that they need.

The Trump administration is taking a similar approach, making access easier so that communities such as these can flourish. There is no clearer testament to the power of local communities than the 2,500 volunteers who show up each week to support Mission Arlington’s efforts.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Our efforts to eliminate the burdensome 2015 requirements will allow control of communities to remain in the hands of their local elected officials. President Trump made a promise to preserve America’s neighborhoods. That promise is being kept.