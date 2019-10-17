After Atatiana Jefferson shooting, Fort Worth must confront institutional racism

The shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in her mother’s home by a police officer has sent shock waves through Fort Worth and made national news.

We commend Mayor Betsy Price and interim police Chief Ed Kraus for their swift response to this outrage. But this tragedy indicates that, despite repeated incidents and promises of change, minority communities in Fort Worth are justified to be afraid of their own police force.

The vast majority of officers approach their jobs with, as Kraus said, hearts of servants rather than those of warriors. We are grateful for their work. But this situation illustrates a much larger crisis in our Fort Worth community.

The Race and Culture Task Force, formed in 2017 as a response to another incident involving an officer and a black family, made many important recommendations. The City Council is implementing some of them. But members remain divided over having a Civilian Review Board and whether it should have independent authority to investigate police incidents or serve only an advisory capacity.

We need look no farther than Dallas to see that an “advisory” board is not enough. The council is morally remiss if it does not follow the task force recommendation of an empowered review board.

The task force’s recommendation to form a citizen’s redistricting committee is also critical. It will help ensure that minority communities are properly represented when policing policies are developed and implemented.

We have yet to honestly and fearlessly examine how institutionalized racism and sexism — unconscious biases and assumptions — influence policing policies and practices. Until this is addressed, we fear tensions between the African American community and the Fort Worth Police Department will remain high.

Approaching an honest examination of institutional racism with the heart of a servant will go a long way toward improving relations between police and the community.