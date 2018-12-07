Texas GOP committed to religious freedom for all

The Republican Party of Texas firmly opposes all racism and religious bigotry.
Recent news stories have focused on damaging exceptions within our midst. We strongly and unequivocally denounce all racist and bigoted statements and actions.
This week, the press reported on racist statements made from an individual who was inaccurately identified as a Texas GOP official. We denounce them and we want nothing to do with them. That is not our party.
In Tarrant County, a few individuals have sought to remove Dr. Shahid Shafi from his position as vice chair of the county party because of his religion — because he is a Muslim. That is not our party.
On December 2, the governing board of the Republican Party of Texas — the State Republican Executive Committee — unanimously passed a resolution stating support of all Americans’ constitutional right to freely practice their religion and recognizing the contributions of Republicans of every faith who advance conservative policies and ideals. We reinforced our core value of religious liberty, and that religious liberty should be preserved for all Americans.
Upon passage, Dr. Shafi stated his faith in the Republican Party had been “reaffirmed” and that “this is, and remains, and should always be the party of Lincoln and Reagan.”
The Republican Party has a long history of fighting for our God-given rights, for freedom and against bigotry in all forms. We explicitly open our party’s platform with the following words:
“Affirming our belief in God, we still hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
We stand firmly against any attempts to divide America into conflicting factions and work every day empowering individuals and fighting for all to achieve the American Dream and their highest potential in life.
At our inception 150 years ago, the founding mission of the Republican Party of Texas was the abolition of slavery. Throughout our history, we have stood true to our foundation and continued to advance freedom and opportunity for all.
This is the Republican Party. We stand behind those who wish to join us in supporting the founding principles of our nation and the right for everyone to pursue their own version of the American Dream.
All are welcome in the Republican Party of Texas — all, that is, except those who refuse to join in our mission to fight equally for the protection of, and opportunity for, those of all races, religions and creeds.
