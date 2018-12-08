World’s young steeped in ‘warming’ dogma; don’t you buy it

Adolf Hitler once said, “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.”
It is very obvious this philosophy has been adopted by the United Nations as it holds its latest and largest yearly climate change conference in Katowice, Poland this week, when over 50 to 75 percent of the attendees are under the age of 40.
Conference of the Parties COP24 reflects 25 years of saturating the world’s youth in the dogma of global warming or, as we now refer to it, climate change. They have been told all their lives that humans (their parents) are killing planet Earth with all of our modern conveniences.
Of course, the most advanced economies of the world are the most guilty of this crime, with the United States being the worst offender.
One young Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg, learned about the crisis of global warming when she was 7. She was so concerned she quit talking or eating and became ill. She is now 15 and acts as though she carries the weight of the world on her shoulders trying to stop climate change. She has been skipping school one day a week or striking, as she calls it, to bring attention to this crisis. This has made her a celebrity in Sweden.
The United Nations is not going to miss cashing in on her fame. She is at COP24 and she is being held up as a hero. Her anguish over this is heart wrenching. In just one interview she referred to the crisis as an “existential threat,” the “biggest crisis humanity has ever faced,” and “we must try to save what we can save.”
She has had an audience with United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, as well as other heads of state, telling them they “are behaving like children.” She is being used as a pawn by the U.N. to further their cause. What adult can resist the impassioned plea of a child asking for help?
Hitler also said, “I use emotion for the many and reason for the few.”
COP24 offers workshops and flashy displays with interactive booths to draw attention to all the new, innovative technology meant to stop global warming. What is forgotten in the discussion is most of the new technology is being developed with the help of government subsidies and it still requires large amounts of energy. But the energy that can replace coal, nuclear and fossil fuels has yet to be developed, and will be much more expensive than traditional energy.
Many of the workshops at COP24 are promoting socialism as the form of government the world must have to overcome global warming. In one workshop they are told “biodiversity and cultural equality is all part of the same equation when talking about climate change” and by “focusing on these issues holistically, youth all over the world can collaborate.” Equity, climate justice and human rights are mentioned repeatedly in every venue.
Reinforcing the fears and pushing the dialogue at COP24 is the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) latest report predicting the world has only 11 years to keep the temperature from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius.
But interestingly enough, the IPCC predicted in 2000 that Earth’s temperature would rise by 1 degree C. by 2010. This did not happen, not even close. The IPCC’s computer model predictions have proven to be consistently wrong. The fact is, according to satellite readings, Earth’s temperature has been in a pause for the last 20 years and has had no significant additional warming.
Furthermore, Don Easterbrook, Professor Emeritus of Geology at Western University, is one of several scientists who say the Earth is cooling. Prof. Easterbrook predicts Earth’s temperature will cool 3/10ths of a degree Fahrenheit over the next 20 years and will continue that cooling trend for several decades.
Climate change is just a smoke screen for the U.N.’s hidden agenda to have a centralized government giving it the ability to globally regulate and redistribute wealth from rich countries to poor countries and, of course, to itself.
The global warming lie has deprived the youth of the world the hope of a prosperous future. That hope has been replaced with fear.
President Trump is showing great courage and true leadership in pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement and questioning the whole human-induced global warming claim.
