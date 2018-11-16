Tarrant GOP, get your house in order and take the vote

After reading your editorial about the Tarrant County GOP executive committee meeting held last Saturday, I felt compelled to offer my comments as a former TCGOP chairman. I served from 2000 thru 2005.
It is hard to see the TCGOP, which so many of us spent years building up, now imploding.
In 2004, Tarrant County had the most net Republican votes cast for President Bush in the country with the exception of Orange County, Ca. In other words, we were the second-reddest county in the country. By the way, Orange County had 50,000 more registered voters.
This same political organization that led that effort has now been reduced to squabbling over how to take a vote. I’ve never seen it so splintered and divided and over such an insignificant thing.
Whatever one’s position is on Shahid Shafi, Saturday’s meeting was more about taking a roll call vote or a secret ballot vote.
The leadership, which is insisting on a roll call vote, is simply wrong. The party has always settled controversial issues with a secret ballot. So why not now?
The “roll call vote crowd” is saying precinct chairs need to vote publicly so they can be held accountable to their constituents as any other elected official is held accountable. But precinct chairmen are NOT elected officials. They are party officials. Most voters don’t have a clue who their precinct chairman is or even care who it is.
One has to ask who, then, will hold that precinct chair accountable — the leadership? If this is so, isn’t that a threat?
I have my own opinion about the appointments made by TCGOP chair Easton, but I’ll keep that to myself.
Saturday, Easton should have stopped Billups when he was only supposed to address his candidacy but then spoke 15 minutes on the vice-chair vote. Easton just let him go on and on. He also let Shafi give a speech without giving the other side the same opportunity. This all happened before the meeting went into a closed session.
Just a few thoughts about Shafi: It has always been my opinion, if a person holds an elected office he should not be allowed to hold a party leadership office. He already has a vote and a voice on the Southlake City Council. I also believe if Shafi were as true a patriot as he claims to be, and seeing how this has divided the party, he would resign. I would.
The meeting ended without a vote.
The longer the leadership suppresses this vote the more divided the party will become — thus, allowing what was the second-reddest county in the country to become one of the bluest in Texas.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Tarrant County would have done much better in the Nov. 6 election if the party had had its act together.
TAKE THE VOTE and get the issue settled. TCGOP, get your house in order.
