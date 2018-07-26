Maybe starting a trade war wasn’t the ‘greatest’ idea

Farmer Tim Novotny, of Wahoo, shreds male corn plants in a field of seed corn, in Wahoo, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain of American farmers slammed by President Donald Trump’s escalating trade disputes with China and other countries. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik AP