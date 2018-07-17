How we should remember Nelson Mandela’s Texas connection as we mark his 100th birthday

July 18, 2018 marks the 100th year anniversary of the birth of Nelson R. Mandela. An extraordinary humanitarian and agent of change, he went from being a prisoner for 27 years to becoming the president of South Africa. He became a world icon who chose to forgive his oppressors and be a strong voice for those who oppose racism and deprivation in any form.
I am aware of only one visit to North Texas. Mr. Mandela, a sports enthusiast, popped into Texas Stadium for a quick look at the Dallas Cowboys.
He was one of the most famous and influential people in the world. As such, he made a positive impact without physical presence.
Texas was set apart from the other states, as sanctions against an apartheid South Africa were in the Texas Constitution. Then Texas Sen. Rodney Ellis and I carried the legislation to remove the sanction once the democratic government was in place.
Former Gov. George W. Bush had a ceremonial signing for the legislation with the South African ambassador in attendance. The occasion was played up by the media in South Africa. These events resulted in my leading the first of many business opportunity, educational and cultural missions from Texas to South Africa post apartheid.
Tarrant County was represented by several valuable members including business person and civic leader Norma Roby, and former state Rep. Glen Lewis.
I was honored to meet Nelson Mandela on my first visit to South Africa. The president sent his secretary to the Rosebank Hotel to pick me up and drive me to his home in Pretoria for a state dinner for the President of Tanzania. Most of the members of the president’s cabinet were in attendance including Minister of Trade Trevor Manuel, Parliamentarian Frene Ginwala and Chief Buthelezi.
After dinner, I was afforded a private meeting with the president. I realized I was in the presence of greatness before he uttered a word. There was an aura of dignity, strength and courage about him. It is hard to describe my emotions. To say I was in awe would be an understatement.
President Mandela expressed gratitude for our efforts in Texas to help cripple the apartheid government, then to come back on this mission as an indication that we were now committed to helping to rebuild the economy and helping to stabilize what was still a very young and fragile democracy. There was no doubt in my mind about his sincerity.
It is noteworthy that then Southwestern Bell, a Texas company, made an investment of $100 million dollars shortly after the new democratic government was in place. At the time, it was the largest investment from outside the country.
In 1998, President Mandela received the Congressional Medal of Honor. He invited me to the ceremony and to a small luncheon at the South African Embassy. His ability to relate to and connect with people at every level coupled with integrity, courage, and trustworthiness made him special and earned him great admiration.
There is never enough space to write about Nelson Mandela and the legacy he left.
Significantly, in 2009, the United Nations marked his birthday, July 18, as Mandela Day — A Day of Service. People all over the globe are asked to give 67 minutes of service, one minute for every year of his public service.
Mandela once said, “There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to help others without expecting anything in return.”.
I hope North Texas will join the world’s salute to Nelson Mandela by giving 67 minutes of service. Each of us has a responsibility and obligation to create a better world. Let’s pay it forward.
Rep. Helen Giddings,(D-DeSoto), represents District 109 in the Texas House. She is the Honorary Consul to South Africa in Texas.
