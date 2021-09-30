Letters to the Editor Why shouldn’t Texas welcome an election audit just like the one they did in Arizona?

If Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott want an Arizona-style election audit in Texas, they should get it. AP

Why not bring Arizona to Texas?

If the last election was on the up and up, why is the liberal media so afraid of an audit? (Sept. 25, 1A, “Tarrant County ‘ready to assist’ with audit of 2020 election”) Scared Texas may not be as blue as reported? Americans deserve to see if the issues described in the Arizona audit are happening in Texas.

It is high time for forensic audits in all states so American citizens know we are selecting the people we want in office. All Americans deserve secure voting, yet your editorial bashing former President Donald Trump sure seems to suggest otherwise. (Sept. 26, 4C, “Audit shows Trump, not Abbott, runs Texas election law”)

- James W. Wyant, Fort Worth

All this while people are dying

If I didn’t know better, I’d think the former president was still in office. He gets an idea to have yet another state’s 2020 ballots audited, and our governor jumps at the opportunity to please him. The county judge says he can’t wait to get started.

We have people dying here, but there are still expensive political whims to placate. Priorities, gentlemen.

- Pamela Porter, Fort Worth

Don’t bring that circus to town

The announcement that the office of the Texas Secretary of State will conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election must be a joke. The position of secretary of state is vacant, so who is seeking this audit — our governor? What will it cost? What is the purpose? Why audit only urban areas?

According to the previous secretary of state, the 2020 election was secure and smoothly conducted. Does anyone dispute that Donald Trump won the Texas vote?

Look at the political circus that the Arizona audit created. Given Texas’ many fiscal needs, this audit is a waste of resources.

- Douglas Harman, Fort Worth

No to incentives for vaccine

I agree with county commissioners’ decision to decline a vaccine incentive for Tarrant County employees. (Sept. 24, 1A, “County considers $1K vaccine incentive for employees”) People should not be swayed by bribes on such important issues. It takes away from forming their own opinions.

I’m fully vaccinated, but introducing money to the situation makes it seem like the only motivation.

- Emily Lyon, Little Elm

Make their own financial choice

Anyone who is on the public payroll who has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination but will do so for a bribe of $1,000 should be fired without receiving a penny.

- Arnold Barkman, Fort Worth

Pay attention to Texas parks now

The Texas Legislature is considering some of the most significant budgetary decisions of this generation, allocating more than $15 billion of flexible federal funds. This opportunity is overshadowed by redistricting, but the long-lasting implications of these funds demand more attention.

COVID-19 clearly demonstrated the need for parks, as Texans flocked to green spaces during lockdown. Today, our parks remain crowded. We need more places for recreation.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has proposed using about $240 million of the funds to acquire new parkland and expand existing parks. It must be a priority for our Legislature. Texas won’t have a similar opportunity to revitalize its parks system any time soon.

- Seth G.A. Billingsley, Austin