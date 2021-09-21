Letters to the Editor The Texas Heartbeat Act doesn’t stop abortions — it just leads to dangerous abortions

The restrictive new abortion law Gov. Greg Abbott signed will force Texas women already at risk to put their health on the line. Associated Press file photo

Texas increased unsafe abortions

As a mother, I am deeply disturbed by the Texas Heartbeat Act, which obliterates women’s rights. It marks the beginning of a national assault on women’s reproductive health care.

In the United States, we are fortunate to have a negligible number of unsafe abortions. Limiting access to care will inevitably lead to an increase in unsafe abortions and deaths.

The World Health Organization states that unsafe abortions result in complications for about 7 million women a year. As expected, there is an established association between unsafe abortion and restrictive abortion laws.

This legislation will not stop abortion — it will only stop safe abortions. If one wishes to halt abortion, we must provide women and families access to sex education, contraceptives, mental and physical health care, and a living wage.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

- Belinda Gist, Arlington

No, felons don’t deserve a voice

Did I really read that the community-based board designed to have oversight of the Fort Worth Police Department discussed the possibility of adding convicted felons to the board? (Sept. 16, 1A, “No consensus on whether felons could be on police board”)

If I were a police officer, I’d be beyond upset. It’s the most disrespectful thing you could do while trying to add some needed oversight. Please inject some common sense in the decision-making.

- Lynn Miller, Granbury

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Water district needs a look

When Democrats and Republicans can agree on anything, it’s worth paying attention to. Case in point: growing bipartisan support for a forensic audit of the Tarrant Regional Water District’s finances. Folks are deeply suspicious that there’s been years of fiscal mismanagement, if not malfeasance, cronyism and nepotism, at the district. We can only hope that its elected board members are paying close attention.

- Caryl Sherman-Gonzalez, Fort Worth

A bit of normal tasted great

Stovall Park in south Arlington saw the return of our beloved September-October tradition of Food Truck Friday last week. Several local food trucks, with great offerings ranging from Cajun to Chicago hot dogs and frozen drinks, set up shop in the park. We had a German Oktoberfest band. The playground, newly renovated, was filled with kids playing. All of the basketball, volleyball and tennis courts were in use. The parking lots were full. The weather was great.

After the horror of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was great to see this tradition return.

- Walter Slaven, Arlington

Help families in their homes

Maternal mortality, postpartum depression and domestic violence plague women in Texas. Texas has some of the highest rates of maternal death and depression. These issues tend to affect minority communities disproportionately. Education and limited resources leave women and children vulnerable to adverse health outcomes.

The Legislature failed to act on a bill that would have created an evidence-based maternal home visitation program. Such programs send professionals to the homes of families before, during and after pregnancy to promote health. They educate and connect families to resources and advocate for their health needs or goals. These programs have been seen to improve maternal and child health.

Everyone, especially women and children, deserves an advocate. Join in advocating for women and children by supporting home visitation programs.

- Kate Molina, Crowley