Letters to the Editor The 9/11 attacks brought us together. That’s the love we need back in American life

Two ground zero emergency workers hug on Sept. 13, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. Associated Press file photo

Let’s get back that sense of love

In November 2001, I traveled to New York. I have never experienced such love in all of my 84 years. People risked their lives to save, feed, comfort and treat total strangers. Skin color, religious and political affiliation, gender, race and orientation were totally unimportant. Everyone was a precious human being worth saving.

On 9/11, we lost nearly 3,000 people. More than 650,000 people have died of a preventable disease in the United States so far. When COVID-19 cases start decreasing dramatically, I will know that we are as good and loving as we were in 2001.

- Rita Cotterly, Fort Worth

Looking at wrong part of abortion

Given her past columns, it is no surprise that Cynthia M. Allen approves of the new Texas law that bans abortions after what some refer to as a “fetal heartbeat” has been detected, even in cases of rape or incest. (Sept. 5, 5C, “Texas abortion law saving lives, but work needed to help kids”) Clearly, she knows little about human physiology and cares less about the potential consequences of the bill.

Let’s hope at the very least that these restrictions are overturned in the courts. But a better solution would be if the entire law were declared unconstitutional.

- David Roll, Colleyville

It’s the people at the border

Kathleen Parker, writing about the Biden administration’s woes, (Sept. 9, 9A, “The Supreme Court rides to Biden’s rescue in Texas case”) lists COVID-19, Hurricane Ida, Afghanistan, a dragging economy, school openings and closings and the wildfires out West, and then asks: “What did I forget?”

What about the unknown numbers of unvetted and undocumented workers pouring through our border? Some of them carry COVID-19, traffic people or drugs, could be terrorists or gang members, and become an unsustainable drain on our economy and infrastructure. All the other woes are but a diversion from what is going on at the border.

- Alison Dolezal, Mansfield

Everyone should pay income taxes

Jared Dillian’s column Friday makes a good point about people not paying income tax. (15A, “The lies we tell about paying income taxes”) As he points out, about 44% of U.S. households pay no income tax most years. How can a democracy work when close to half its residents do not contribute to the costs of running the government?

Everyone should pay something. People who don’t pay taxes don’t care how much taxes go up. When they don’t care, it is easy for politicians to buy their votes with all kinds of free entitlements. It is hard not to vote for someone who says he will give you free stuff.

I propose a minimum tax as low as 1% so we all pay our fair share of our great country’s expenses. It might even contribute to pride in being an American.

- Harry Thompson, Bedford

Get counted in the right number

Think about the number 650,000. If you won more than $650,000 in the lottery, you’d be overjoyed. More than 650,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. It’s impossible to know how many could have been saved by the vaccine. But this is not complicated. Get the shot and live or don’t and have a good chance of dying if you are infected.

People who are waiting to see how the shots do, what are you waiting for? Nearly 180 million Americans have been vaccinated with almost no complications. For the good of the whole country, please, get the shot.

- Larry Goodman, Fort Worth