Letters to the Editor Fort Worth used to know how to plan big for the future. Now, we build smaller pools

Why doesn’t the city build big projects like Forest Park Pool anymore? File photo

Fort Worth has lost its past vision

Hollace Ava Weiner wrote a great piece last Sunday on the history of Forest Park Pool. (1C, “Last chance for a swim? Fort Worth’s Forest Park Pool to be demolished, replaced”) I would love to see a Part 2 detailing the decisions that have led to closing the pool and building a new, smaller one.

It always amazes me to learn about progressive park facility projects in Fort Worth in the 1920s and 1930s. Since then, the city has spent a lot of energy and money dismantling those projects instead of building on the assets they were and are.

Fort Worth residents are always put in a reactionary mode to resist the loss of well-loved amenities. It’s truly hard to fight City Hall — particularly one with little grasp of the magic of so many of the city’s early public works.

- Libby Willis, Fort Worth

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Have we never learned?

As a preschooler, I underwent an unexpected surgery. During my recovery, I saw a young boy my age encased in a huge metal tube. He explained that his iron lung allowed him to breathe. Otherwise, he would die from polio.

That disease was the scourge of my youth. But vaccines developed in the 1950s made polio a relic. Surely, no one today questions the necessity and efficacy of those vaccines or argues that being inoculated against polio is an infringement of one’s liberty.

Likewise, in the aftermath of more than 650,000 COVID-19 deaths in America, it is unconscionable to not get vaccinated against coronavirus.

- George W. Aldridge, Arlington

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Don’t change White Settlement

The idea that the name of White Settlement Road should be changed is offensive. The politically correct minority will steamroll this idea because the silent majority can’t believe such a change is actually being considered.

- Lynvol Arthur, Granbury

Making the pain of children worse

Here we go again. The governor has called a third special session in which he wants the Legislature to discriminate against transgender kids wanting to play sports. (Sept. 7, 1A, “These are the winners as Texas lawmakers wrap up special session”) To date, not one Texas trans girl has taken a medal or scholarship from a cisgender girl.

Legislative leaders have forgotten the pain of being different in high school. They assume a boy will one day change his name and gender just to play on the girls’ team, ignoring all the pain of bullying that trans kids suffer.

Why not ask the University Interscholastic League to study the issue, put science-based rules in place, develop timelines for first participation and install a mandatory testing program? That would alleviate the perceived issue and let girls — all girls — play on an even field.

- Cammie Wait, Georgetown

‘Unfinished business’ ahead?

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the most restrictive abortion bill in the U.S., and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants lawmakers to tackle the “unfinished business” of restricting transgender students’ participation in sports.

How does that issue compare to life-altering pregnancy?

Consider how pregnancy affects young women’s education and future employment. Can it mean additions to welfare rolls and more uneducated people?

It appears the law is a way to bully women into being compliant, and it makes one wonder what the next issue to alter women’s lives will be.

- Ailene Gibson, Fort Worth

OK, choose — to stay home

I get it: We want our freedom, and we don’t want our government telling us to get vaccinated. Fair enough, but with freedom comes responsibility. If you refuse to get vaccinated, then refuse to go to the hospital.

Your personal decision should not endanger the lives of exhausted hospital workers. Your attitude should not prevent someone injured in a car wreck or having a heart attack from getting proper care because you have clogged the intensive care unit with a preventable illness.

Suck it up and stay home. You have freedom of choice. Live or die with your decision.

- Stuart Isgur, Fort Worth

Who’s getting most upset now?

With the entire country going bonkers over Texas’ abortion law and “my body, my choice,” President Joe Biden is requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

I know the definition of irony now.

- Bob Small, Burleson