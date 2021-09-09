Letters to the Editor Texas turns people into abortion informants. Since when is that the American way?

In the United States, we don’t spy on one another for a bounty. File illustration

Americans aren’t informants

Texas politics are getting stranger by the day. One of Gov. Greg Abbott’s favorite mantras is “personal freedom,” but this does not apply to half our population, women.

The Texas legal system is being turned into a vigilante apparatus complete with paid informants, like the Stasi secret police in East Germany or the KGB in the Soviet Union.

This new abortion legislation does not reflect well on the political leadership of Texas.

- John Edstrom, Fort Worth

My daughter needs others to be safe

The governor’s ban on mask mandates has crippled local school boards’ and administrators’ ability to provide safe places for students to learn.

In-person instruction is overwhelmingly the best model for most students, and it’s vital to their social, emotional and academic development. Both students and teachers must be well for this, and their wellness can be greatly improved by the simple act of everyone wearing a mask.

My daughter, who began kindergarten this year, has cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening disease putting her at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Universal masking would help protect her from teachers and peers unknowingly carrying the virus until she has the option to be vaccinated.

- Adrienne McLain, Colleyville

Going against what science says

Once again, the Arlington ISD board has shown its lack of courage. A trustee said that she doubted a mask mandate would effectively protect students. (Sept. 4, 2A, “Arlington school board rejects mask mandate, opt-out choice”) That is not the belief of most public health and infectious disease specialists and the medical staff of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

- Floyd Ostrom, Arlington

Watching out for Texans’ interests

Thank you for your article covering the bills recently passed by the Legislature. Although I don’t always agree with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decisions, I am overjoyed that Texas Republicans are coming together to protect us from the complete clown show going on in Washington.

- Samantha Davis, Azle

How about the children we have?

Texas’ vigilante anti-abortion law does not go far enough, demonstrating the hypocrisy of the pandering, irresponsible, mostly white male Republican “leadership.”

The law fails to require identification or to allow claims against the man who contributed to the pregnancy, who must be held to account as well. If that’s not possible, then it’s clear it’s the woman’s choice and no one else’s, as Roe v. Wade indicates.

This misogynistic law is a demeaning intrusion on women’s rights. Texas’ lawmakers should spend their time and our money supporting those willing to work to raise healthy children in this ever-more dangerous world.

- Patrick Sparks, Weatherford

Texas does right on abortion laws

Once again, President Joe Biden is on record as being a proponent of abortion, even late term. How he can be a member of the Catholic Church is beyond my understanding and comprehension. And yet many leaders in the church continue to ignore and gloss over his position at every turn, refusing to address it.

I am proud, in light of Gov. Greg Abbott signing the law to protect unborn Texans, to call Texas my home.

- Dale Peterson, Keller