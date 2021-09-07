Letters to the Editor Dale Hansen retiring from WFAA is the best thing in Fort Worth sports for 38 years

Don’t get rid of Forest Park Pool

I strongly oppose plans to destroy a Fort Worth treasure, Forest Park Pool. (Aug. 22, 4C, Letters) It has served swimmers since 1922 as the city’s only municipal Olympic-sized pool. It has provided unique training in water safety, competitive swimming and water polo.

More city pools are needed, but Forest Park offers services to all Fort Worth that are only possible because of the pool’s size and depth.

Past Texans dreamed big. Somehow, with a much more modest tax base, they were able to construct and maintain this beautiful pool. Today’s plan to replace it with one much smaller is an example of our irreverence for what past citizens have given us.

We must preserve our landmarks and provide opportunities for future generations.

- Jefflyn Jones, Fort Worth

Fort Worth, let’s all be grateful

Those of us who live in North Texas should pause and reflect on our good fortune. We see the destruction of fires in California and Nevada, where thousands have watched helplessly as their homes burned to the ground. We witness Hurricane Ida spreading death and destruction in Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and states up the Atlantic Coast through New England.

Shouldn’t we think about how fortunate we are to live in this friendly and beautiful city of Fort Worth?

- Bob Bartles, Fort Worth

Afghanistan is not like Vietnam

A Sept. 2 letter to the editor comparing Vietnam to Afghanistan is likening apples to oranges. (9A)

Ho Chi Minh was never a terrorist. We went to Vietnam for all the wrong reasons — chiefly the concern that if Vietnam fell to the Communists, other nations in Southeast Asia would, too. It did not happen.

Vietnam now welcomes tourists. It has a stable government and is competing economically on an international level. I recently noticed that a shirt I purchased in Southlake was manufactured in Vietnam.

I do not think that will happen in Afghanistan.

- Marty Goldsmith, Fort Worth

Honor American heroes at home

I invite all Americans to join in honoring our heroes. I want each of our homes to faithfully fly the American flag daily. If you do not have one, please get one. It is the least we can do for those who gave all for us.

- Kaye Gaddy, Abilene

I sure won’t miss Dale Hansen

Dale Hansen retired, and our long regional nightmare is finally over. (Sept. 2, 1B, “Retirement of WFAA’s Hansen leaves loss of candor in sports scene”) No longer will I have to take pains to avoid this bilious blabbermouth during local sportscasts. Who knows — I might even look forward to watching Channel 8 sports again. This is the greatest thing to happen to local sports in oh, say, 38 years.

- Robert Roling, Plano

Abortion headline showed a bias

Once again, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has demonstrated its bias with the Sept. 2 front-page headline about the Texas Heartbeat Act: “Restrictive new abortion law takes effect in Texas.” This wording reflects an opinion on the issue not appropriate for the front page.

Based on my convictions, the headline would read, “Lifesaving new law takes effect in Texas.” This is my opinion, and it properly belongs in this letter in the Opinion section. Credible headlines state facts, not biased opinions.

Your readers expect and deserve impartial news reporting.

- Carol Orean, Bedford