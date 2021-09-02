Letters to the Editor The Afghanistan debacle: a tragic story written by three US presidents and many more

We cannot repeat the Afghan blunder

The U.S. mission in Afghanistan was doomed from the start.

I hold responsible for the debacle the George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations, members of Congress of both political parties who funded this ill-fated war for 20 years, the foreign policy establishment that manufactured lies to support a failed effort, the civilian leaders at the Pentagon and the military brass who hoodwinked Americans into believing victory was always just around the corner.

The Afghan war is a colossal American foreign policy failure whose ill effects will reverberate for decades. If we fail to hold to account those who contributed, we will repeat these horrific episodes.

No more regime-change wars. No more nation-building.

- Hadi Jawad, Irving

A huge failure in US actions

With the departure of the U.S. military from Afghanistan, it is time to take stock of the consequences of President Joe Biden’s decisions and judgment.

We cannot be callous or dismissive of the disaster that has unfolded, for the people of Afghanistan and for our own security. Hundreds of Americans have been left behind, inexcusable for any American president. Thousands of Afghan citizens will be executed by the Taliban, and millions of women and children have lost their freedoms and hopes.

Afghanistan has been handed over to terrorists who will threaten our security. Our international credibility has been shredded as Biden ignored our allies and rushed our exit. This failure of leadership and judgment should concern us all.

- Larry Bothe, Fort Worth

That’s rich to criticize Biden now

Even as a Democrat, I do not agree with the way President Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan. But if it weren’t so sad I would find it amusing how conservatives from Donald Trump down to radio and TV talking heads are slamming Biden for leaving when Trump wanted to have us out by May.

- Graham Donathan, Benbrook

I’ve seen this debacle before

As an almost 71-year-old Vietnam veteran who was in country all of 1970, I am disgusted with my government again. In April 1975, I watched with anger and disappointment when the North Vietnamese army and Viet Cong overran our embassy and the rest of South Vietnam. What upset me the most was that we armed them to the hilt with our weapon systems and built bases and airfields for them.

Today, I watched the Taliban wearing our uniforms, toting our weapons, driving our vehicles and sitting in the flight decks of air assets that we abandoned — again. When are we going to learn?

- Tim Tannheimer, Grand Prairie

Exemptions threaten us all

In 1972, Texas passed its first vaccine exemption law for religious and medical reasons. It was a mistake. COVID-19 has awakened a sleeping giant, and we’re realizing that vaccine exemptions for other than medical reasons is a bad policy.

The COVID vaccine should be required for all those 12 and older who attend public, charter and private schools and all public and private colleges. Adults who work for schools and colleges who won’t get vaccinated should be suspended without pay. Vaccines should be required for all Texans who aren’t medically exempt, and those who won’t get one should be put into government-run isolation centers.

- John Davis, Fort Worth