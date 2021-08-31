Letters to the Editor Finally, a president got the US out of the endless, unwinnable war in Afghanistan

Dwight D. Eisenhower, the only 20th century general to serve as president, warned the nation in 1961 about those who want to make money from war. Associated Press file photo

No easy answers on Afghanistan

The heartbreaking attack in Kabul confirms the importance of ending the U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan. If President Joe Biden had repudiated former President Donald Trump’s commitment to withdraw U.S. forces, the Taliban would have resumed attacks on U.S. and civilian positions. More Americans and Afghans would have died.

As long as the United States has troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban and ISIS have a common enemy. Once U.S. troops are removed, they can focus on fighting each other.

The consequences for Afghan civilians will be severe. We must continue to provide help in leaving the country for Afghans who supported American operations.

Terrorism is a global phenomenon. The U.S. will have more resources to fight terrorism worldwide when it is no longer risking American lives in Afghanistan.

- Karen Myers, Fort Worth

There was no path to an Afghan ‘win’

Afghanistan is not Vietnam. The Afghanistan government’s abdication of its authority led to the collapse of this “democracy” conceived by neoconservatives. As vice president, Joe Biden advocated for the withdrawal from Afghanistan. His read on the situation 12 years ago was correct, and to his credit, he has not backed down from what is now an absolute truth.

- Robert Terry, Fort Worth

Eisenhower warned us all

Why doesn’t anyone talk about those Americans who made and are making millions from our presence in Afghanistan? Is it just too embarrassing to admit that American lives were lost so that billionaires could profit?

A lot of what our military does is to protect and secure money-making ventures in foreign lands for our wealthy entrepreneurs.

- Gary B. Hicks, Forest Hill

Star-Telegram plays it down

We lost 13 U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday when they were attacked by suicide bombers. That story was on the bottom of the front page Friday. (“Kabul attack kills 12 US troops, at least 60 Afghans”). The main front-page story, though, was about finding solutions to racial reconciliation. (“These two dads are cycling to bridge racial divide”).

Although this story was important, too, why was it on the front page above the fold with a large photo and bold headline? It seems like almost every day the Star-Telegram focuses on stories about racism while playing down other important news.

- Gwen Gaither, Mansfield

Would you get the same care?

Gov. Greg Abbott seems unconcerned about protecting his fellow Texans from COVID-19, but the minute he got the virus, he was treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, even though he was asymptomatic. (Aug. 23, 4A, “Governor tests negative for COVID-19, will continue to quarantine”)

Do you think you, as a member of the unprotected public, would get the same level of care?

- Dick Powell, Arlington

It’s time to impeach Joe Biden

It’s time for Congress to consider impeaching President Joe Biden or forcing him to resign. He created the turmoil on our southern border, and now we’re flooded with immigrants entering the U.S. illegally. He’s responsible for the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Biden has undone everything good that President Donald Trump did for our country. America can’t take three more years of a Biden presidency.

- Nancy Groze, Santo