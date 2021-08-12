Letters to the Editor A cobra’s on the loose, and some Texans really need to be told not to chase after it?

When you see this, do you have to be told not to go after it? Associated Press file photo

Eviction pause is unconstitutional

How can the Biden administration authorize the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue the eviction moratorium? Where are our representatives defending the Constitution? The Biden administration clearly doesn’t believe in it.

- Sandra Lewis, Joshua

Shouldn’t really need to be said

A deadly West African cobra got loose somewhere in Grand Prairie last week. (Aug. 7, 2A, “Grand Prairie cobra has taken to Twitter to state its case”) Authorities warned residents not to chase it.

If you need to be warned not to chase a cobra, then go right on ahead and do it. Evolution misses a few every now and then.

- Hugh Savage, Fort Worth

A choice bigger than just you

No one has an inalienable right to put the lives and livelihoods of other people at risk. Those who choose to remain unvaccinated jeopardize children and those with weakened immune systems. They provide COVID-19 more opportunities to mutate and spread.

Meanwhile, millions of vaccinated Americans find their social and working lives disrupted by the need to protect those who choose not to protect themselves. Some workers are again without paychecks. Health care workers are under stress.

It is not sufficient to blame those who weaponize the discussion of vaccines for political purposes or financial gain. It is time for people to take responsibility for their choices. If they can be vaccinated, they should do so without delay.

- Karen Myers, Fort Worth

Liberals are the ones to blame

Bud Kennedy bemoans Gov. Greg Abbott’s personal accountability directive, vaccine hesitancy and politicization of COVID-19. He needs to think back to the start of this pandemic and who was criticizing every move the Trump administration made.

The media ran daily death counts, and CNN had a 24/7 crawler about the pandemic. When the previous administration promised a vaccine by year’s end with Operation Warp Speed, the media discounted that as more lies and embellishment. And when asked, the current occupants of the White House voiced great doubt about any vaccine touted by the prior administration.

The view is that only Trump supporters and far-right wackos are vaccine hesitant. Kennedy and his comrades might want to look in the mirror to see who started it.

- Chuck Fiedler, Haslet

How’s this for a name idea?

Given that White Settlement Road starts in White Settlement and ends at Panther Island, the only logical new name is “Boondoggle Boulevard.”

- Dick Burk, Fort Worth

World needs US leadership

With the pandemic affecting everyone on Earth, it is important to remember how lucky we are to live in the United States. Most of us have access to clean water, food and the COVID-19 vaccine. As frustrating as the pandemic has been, the U.S. has the resources to lead us out of this crisis.

Millions around the world are not that fortunate. Though America contributes substantially to impoverished countries, we give a smaller proportion of our gross national product than other wealthy nations.

With the pandemic continuing to tear down economies in developing countries, the U.S. must increase funding for COVID-19 relief. One of the richest countries in the world has an obligation to help the most vulnerable.

- Shalin Mehta, Fairview