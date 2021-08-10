Letters to the Editor You have too much time on your hands if you care about White Settlement Road’s name

The name of White Settlement Road is a non-issue to this reader. amccoy@star-telegram.com

No police oversight needed

Fort Worth should proceed with caution in implementing a police oversight board as reported Aug. 1. (1A, “Officials disagree on police oversight board”)

I commend Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes for his honesty and good judgment in his review of such boards around the country, “not a lot of positive results.” Margo Frasier, vice president of the National Association for Community Oversight of Law Enforcement board, says in the article that City Council members “are by nature, somewhat political creatures.” Yes, and as such they are answerable to the people.

We should be very wary of setting up any quasi-legal entity and giving subpoena power to unelected people. To whom are they responsible?

- Curtis Basham, Fort Worth

Any Democrat’s word is useless

On the next Election Day, before you vote for any Democrat for the Texas House, remember this: They ran away to Oklahoma in 2003 and wouldn’t perform the job they were elected to do.

They fled to Washington in 2021 for the same reason.

So, why would you trust any Democrats to perform their jobs? Their word is useless. An editorial cartoon I saw showing Democrats fleeing the Alamo is perfect.

- Ronald P. Parker, Plano

It isn’t the voters I distrust

The Legislature is working on the wrong agenda. We don’t need “voter integrity” laws. The voters of Texas are as honest as voters anywhere.

What we need are governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general integrity laws. That would help our state more than anything.

- Larry Story, Fort Worth

White Settlement is just fine

After 76 years of familiarity with street names in my hometown, I was astonished to hear that our new mayor has heard from people across Texas and the country who are put off by the name of one of our streets. (Aug. 2, 1A, “Mayor seeks ideas for new name for White Settlement Road”)

I wonder how those people would feel if I started raising objections to the names of streets in their towns? Some people have way too much time on their hands.

How long before someone finds offense at the word “fort” in Fort Worth? Imagine the nationwide contest we could have to rename our city.

Nice to know that our mayor has solved all the really big issues facing Fort Worth and now has time to devote to such nonsense.

- Diane C. Etzel, Fort Worth

Good of the many must matter

If the objection to wearing a mask or getting vaccinated is just a matter of protecting one’s rights, I am reminded of my high school civics class. The message was: We live in a society, and when we live in a society we voluntarily give up some of our individual rights for the benefit of the society.

It’s as simple as that.

- W.J. Hahn, Fort Worth

The big numbers are just ignored

More than half of Texans — nearly 17 million people — remain unvaccinated. Texas has seen more than 3 million COVID-19 cases, with deaths nearing 54,000. Yet our governor refuses to impose a mask mandate. He is preoccupied with the relative handful of infected immigrants who might cross our border.

The consequences of Gov. Greg Abbott’s brand of leadership — to our economy, our educational system and our physical and mental health — will plague our state for decades to come.

- Cynthia Q. Boyd, Fort Worth