Letters to the Editor UT’s Chris Del Conte declining to talk about Big 12 at Texas Senate speaks volumes

People noted your absence, Chris Del Conte. Associated Press file photo

Rangers have lots of work ahead

Trading Joey Gallo to the Yankees shows what the Texas Rangers’ management has in store for us fans. (Aug. 1, 1B, “Texas Rangers admit rebuild with trade moves”) The Rangers received four prospects for an All-Star and will pay his salary for the rest of the year.

The Rangers have done a terrible job of player development, especially with pitchers. They will be rebuilding for years and will keep salaries low. Time to get rid of team president Jon Daniels and the owners.

- Paul Rigoulot, Grapevine

You can’t change what’s been done

I strongly object to renaming White Settlement Road. (Aug. 2, 1A, “Mayor seeks ideas for new name for White Settlement Road”) When will the woke people realize that history cannot be changed? My maiden name was Satterwhite. What do they propose I do with that — make it Satterwhat?

- Liz Barber, Fort Worth

Not out of the woods yet

The best way we can protect ourselves against a new coronavirus surge is to redouble our efforts and encourage more Texans to get vaccinated.

These vaccines work. Statistics show that since May, nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the United States have been among unvaccinated individuals. As we continue to encourage friends, family and neighbors to protect themselves against COVID-19, Texas’ leaders and politicians must do their part and continue to make these shots accessible for all.

- Lauren Harr, Fort Worth

Texas AD’s major Big 12 tell

Thanks to the Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison for pointing out who was missing from the Texas Senate hearing on the impact of the University of Texas leaving the Big 12. (Aug. 3, 1A, “Big 12 schools paint bleak outlook to state Senate”) It’s not surprising that UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte was invited but refused to appear.

By his absence, we probably know the real brainchild of this deception. A braver man would have been there.

- William Coleman, Fort Worth

Vaccination is its own reward

I have grown weary of adults in this country being offered incentives to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Free beer, special lotteries with winnings up to $1 million, and now cities and states being asked to give $100 to anyone who gets the vaccine.

What about the millions of people in Texas who simply got vaccinated when they were comfortable doing so? Their true reward is that they did the right thing and kept themselves and others from getting sick.

How about this: If the unvaccinated get sick with the COVID-19 virus, medical coverage denies their claims. Refuse to be vaccinated, and you are on your own. How’s that for an incentive?

- Deborah Chaney, Bedford

Where personal responsibility fails

Greg Abbott is the worst governor in Texas history when it comes to public health. His threat to sanction public entities that require masks is the latest and most egregious affront. (Aug. 1, 4C, “Let’s wear masks again, Fort Worth. Flatten this COVID spike and keep kids in school”)

He would rather protect the freedom of people who lack the “personal responsibility” to wear a mask or get vaccinated than protect the health of those they infect.

Abbott thinks personal responsibility is a substitute for actual health policy. The governor’s responsibility is to the people who are doing everything they can to stop the virus and protect themselves, not to the anti-mask and anti-vax crowd.

- James Calkins, Arlington

Simone Biles’ true strength shone

It’s disgraceful that small-minded people have criticized Simone Biles for dropping out of events at the Olympics because of her mental state. (Aug. 2, 3B, “After Biles exit, Skinner earns Olympic silver”)

Anyone who has participated in sports at a high level knows that besides the physical aspects, an athlete’s mental attitude is crucial. Just a little doubt can lead to bad performances and, in gymnastics, serious injuries.

Biles knew she wouldn’t be in top form, so rather than perform and possibly score low marks in some events, she helped give her team a chance to be better without her. With Sunisa Lee’s gold-medal all-around performance, it shows Biles knew what was best for herself and the team.

- Charles Clines, North Richland Hills