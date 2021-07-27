Letters to the Editor Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans, you sure give us a head-scratcher on the election

Ted Cruz was among his Senate colleagues to join Josh Hawley in voting against certification of some votes in the 2020 presidential election. Associated Press file photo

Don’t have to wonder anymore

Republicans have again shown us who they are. They filibustered a Jan. 6 investigation by a committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats (which would have included their ability to veto any subpoenas). Now, after cynically appointing likely material witnesses to the select committee (whom they knew would be rejected), they have decided to simply abandon it.

Their game is obvious. The Republican Party was, since the election, and still is, devoted to the desecration of our democracy.

On to the investigation, and the indictments of the individuals, both elected and unelected, who fomented revolution against we the people.

- Charles Stonick, Granbury

A market-based carbon solution

A recent letter to the editor under the headline “Democrats don’t really care” (June 18, C4) unintentionally made good arguments for a carbon tax.

The United States has benefited heavily from fossil fuels since industrialization and emits far more than China per capita, so our nation has a responsibility to advance robust climate policy such as carbon fee and dividend.

One of the key elements of carbon fee and dividend is a carbon border adjustment, which levies fees on imports from countries that aren’t aggressively working to limit their own emissions. The dividend also ensures that revenue from the carbon tax goes back to people, not the government. This keeps cash in the market but shifts it away from carbon-intensive investments.

Anyone serious about tackling the climate crisis without growing government should side with the world’s experts on climate change, leading economists and business leaders. Anyone serious about climate change should embrace a carbon tax.

- Garrett Pennell, Dallas

Save yourself on hazardous ramp

The answer to the July 22 letter writer’s question about when the Texas Department of Transportation is going to do something about the dangerous ramp onto Interstate 20 from Bryant Irvin Road is easy: never. (11A)

After almost being in an accident there myself and reading on Nextdoor about a woman witnessing a fatal accident at that spot, I called TxDOT and spoke to the project’s chief engineer. He informed me that his people had already lowered the speed limit to 65 and had erected a “be prepared to stop” sign, so basically there was nothing else he could do. When I asked why they didn’t install cones to keep approaching traffic on I-20 from hitting motorists entering the highway after coming to a complete stop, he answered that cones would be too dangerous.

My advice to TxDOT is either to shut the entrance completely until construction is completed or to change the sign to read “Warning: Death trap ahead. Enter at your own risk.”

- Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

We may never know for sure

There are two great mysteries for this year of 2021. First, why, even after the U.S. Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, did 147 Republicans vote against certifying the electoral results of our presidential election? It’s worth noting that of the Texans voting against the certification were one Senate and 16 House members. These include Sen. Ted Cruz and, locally, Reps. Pete Sessions, Beth Van Duyne, Roger Williams and Ron Wright.

And second, even though 99.5% of the 9,000-plus COVID-19 deaths in Texas since February were among the unvaccinated, why do half the people in our state refuse vaccination?

With regard to the second great mystery, I suppose it will just remain an enigma.

- Patrick M. Jenkins, Arlington