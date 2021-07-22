Letters to the Editor Getting on Interstate 20 from Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth puts drivers in peril

The Texas Department of Transportation needs to adjust this on-ramp. Bigstock

Know who your real allies are

Federal Judge Andrew Hanen, who declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal, was appointed by a Republican president. Yet United We Dream Executive Director Greisa Martinez Rosas implied Democrats are to blame for problems with the program (July 17, star-telegram.com, “‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA”)

Republicans fight DACA every chance they get. Why would Rosas blame Democrats who support DACA? Why doesn’t Rosas blame voters (a significant percentage of whom are Hispanic) who put Republicans in office and judges on benches?

Perhaps Hispanic leaders would be wise to spend more time informing the community who will support DACA and who will not.

Were it not for Democrats, DACA would still be a dream and not a reality.

- Cary Clark, Fort Worth

Accidents just waiting to happen

When is the Texas Department of Transportation going to adjust the on-ramp from Bryant Irvin Road westbound onto Interstate 20? I am sure this area’s poor design has already caused numerous accidents.

I will no longer use this intersection, even though it will cost me time and money to get home a different way.

- Jim Ervin, Fort Worth

Neither party should nudge

I hope everyone read the article on Sunday’s front page about Texas’ voting access laws. (“Texas’ voting access laws rank 45th in the country”)

The president of the League of Women Voters voiced my concerns about the issue of giving partisan poll watchers more latitude. Do we really want them to be allowed to harass voters and election judges?

As a retired teacher, I do not appreciate either party using my 13th pension check as a political football. I can wait until the legislative process is complete for that check, especially if the process could move Texas up in the voter-access ratings.

- Dick Powell, Arlington

Don’t insult our students

The Texas Senate’s bill on education seeks to whitewash and sanitize high school civics. (July 9, 1A, “Texas special legislative session has ‘tense’ start”)

No society is perfect. Nor do Texas history and civics teachers relish pointing out flaws, such as the father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin, having advocated for the extermination of the native Karankawas.

Texas’ youth are mentally tough enough to understand that America still has a ways to go to ensure “liberty and justice for all.” Their patriotism and love for Texas will not be diminished by learning the dark chapters of our history as we strive for a “more perfect union.”

This bill insults the wisdom of our teachers and the inherent intelligence of our students.

- George W. Aldridge, Arlington

Just do what the duck says

Wasn’t the suspect alleged to have shot a teenager playing basketball in Mansfield aware of the Kindness Duck in the photo published above the story on Page 4A of Tuesday’s paper? (“Suspect accused of shooting teen at Mansfield basketball court”)

Perhaps if the shooter had seen that a giant kindness duck coming, he might have been motivated to rethink his actions. Nothing like a rubber duck to reinforce moral behavior.

- Julie Wende, Fort Worth