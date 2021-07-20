Letters to the Editor So the Texas Rangers are in ‘rebuilding’ mode. How about rebuilding the front office?

Maybe the Rangers’ problem is you, Jon Daniels. Associated Press file photo

Cheers for UT-Arlington

I was pleased to see that Army Times magazine rated UT-Arlington the best four-year traditional college for veterans in the country. The school has a great program, and I hope the word spreads.

- John Stettler, Dallas

The Rangers can’t rebuild forever

How does Jon Daniels keep his job as the Rangers’ president of baseball operations? They have been losing since 2016 and is always rebuilding. They don’t have anyone in the minor leagues who excites me.

I expected the Rangers to at least be competitive this year, with their new stadium. But the old ballpark had more character, even though it lacked a roof.

I have been a Rangers fan for all these years. My first date with my wife more than 48 years ago was at a game. Be competitive and fire Daniels.

- Walt DaPrile, Arlington

I see nothing wrong here

As an independent, I actually read Texas’ voting bill. People who laud House Democrats for flying to Washington to ask for help fighting what they call voter restrictions should specify just what in the bill is restrictive. I cannot find anything, unless it’s the prohibition of 24-hour voting.

- Sheila Wakeman, Burleson

What others do doesn’t matter

A letter writer Sunday implied that the United States should not impose carbon tax legislation because as a nation we are a small percentage of the world population. (4C) The writer suggests that if other countries continue to pollute, why should we do anything to lessen our own impact on the environment?

Logic like that would justify homeowners not maintaining their lawns because their neighbors have a dusty weed patch littered with food wrappers and old tires.

The fact that we can’t do everything shouldn’t deter us from doing something.

- Ermis Cliburn, Fort Worth

A vacuum of leadership in Texas

In Tarrant County, there were more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases from March to June, and 99% of those infected were unvaccinated. Is Texas a third-world country, where vaccines are not available?

I blame Gov. Greg Abbott. He is vaccinated and protected, but what about his constituents? Governor, you champion the rights of the unborn, but how about the living?

Does anybody remember the last time Abbott encouraged Texans to get vaccinated?

- Jai Doshi, Aledo

Good at conjuring the boogeyman

Kudos to Republicans for winning public relations battles using words. In the 1980s, “welfare queens” demonized the poor. In 2021, “critical race theory” is the new term to gin up the culture war.

Republicans have passed legislation to limit free speech on high school and college campuses when it comes to teaching the history of systemic racism.

If you control the past, you can control the future. Soon, terms such as “social justice,” “systemic racism,” “income inequality” and “civil rights” will all be thrown in with what Republicans call “critical race theory.”

- Fred Gregory, Arlington

I don’t feel safer. Do you?

The Star-Telegram reported three Fort Worth shootings on its website Sunday. Remember when we were told that guns would make us safe? The daily shootings prove the opposite.

Soon, you won’t even need a permit to carry a gun. Our state has gone gun crazy, and we see the result in the daily reports from our newspaper.

- Doug Harman, Fort Worth