Letters to the Editor Are Texas Democrats fighting for the right to voter, or just blowing smoke?

Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as Democratic members of the Texas legislature held a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. AP

Voters should be the ones in charge

I am proud of our Democratic lawmakers for flying to Washington to stop the Texas voter restriction laws from passing. (July 15, 3A, “Texas state Senate Democrats join House colleagues in DC”)

I want to elect my representatives rather than have them to tell me how I cannot vote. Voter suppression goes against what America stands for.

- Martha Elizabeth Brown, Fort Worth

I should be able to break the laws

I’m outraged over the voter suppression laws in Texas and Tarrant County. In May, I wanted to cast my mail-in ballot for Mattie Parker in the Fort Worth mayoral election. I was shocked to learn that I was prohibited from doing so because I don’t live in Fort Worth. I’m a red-blooded American citizen and want to vote for whomever I choose, whenever I choose, and I don’t appreciate having my vote suppressed. Why, I have half a mind to charter a plane and fly to Washington to encourage the feds to make Texas grant me my right to vote.

- Doug Uhles, Granbury

Texas Democrats did not ‘flee’

A headline on the front page Tuesday read, “Texas Democrats flee to DC to stop vote on voter restriction bills.” The word “flee” implies they ran away. They did no such thing. They walked out to break quorum, thus stopping the passage of voter suppression bills. They didn’t go on vacation or go home to watch TV. They went to Washington to help other Democrats push for voting rights.

You know who did flee? Sen. Ted Cruz, who went on vacation to escape a massive ice storm. See the difference?

- Mary Mendez, Fort Worth

Bud Kennedy has wrong priorities

So Bud Kennedy doesn’t think voting security is an issue? (July 13, 9A, “The Texas House wasn’t doing anything important. No wonder Democrats decided to leave”)

Making people prove they can legally vote, making voting hubs more secure, and making the whole process more accurate is in no way discriminatory, but of course that is the liberals’ go-to excuse.

- Mark Gattis, Springtown

Democrats are making noise

What a bunch of bull the Texas Democrats in the Legislature are hoping everyone will step in. They know the election bill is not about suppressing votes. It’s common sense. Let’s all pray for wisdom.

- Jim Hargrove, Fort Worth

The climate can’t just fix itself

Articles like “Pacific Northwest heat wave cooked shellfish alive” from Sunday’s paper (8A) bring the realities of climate change front and center. I can’t help but think of the dead and dried-out mussels covering the beach as proverbial canaries in the coal mine.

But rather than fall into despair and inaction after reading stories like this, we can take action. Carbon pricing legislation is the quickest, most powerful means by which we can drastically reduce emissions. It isn’t the only solution, but it’s a big step in the right direction.

- Dana Harper, Fort Worth

Stop and frisk your way to safety

The Constitution protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. I contend that “stop and frisk” is reasonable for public safety, particularly where gun violence is so pervasive. Weed out illegal weapons and put offenders in jail for one year. Then, watch the killings practically stop overnight. A good place to start would be the south side of Chicago, using the National Guard. Otherwise, keep political correctness alive and watch things get even worse.

- Bill Hodges, Colleyville