Letters to the Editor Liberals, you need to spend some time with police officers out on the streets

Police have a hard job.

Liberals don’t know policing

I am so tired of the rantings of liberals like Herma Percy. (July 4, 5C, “Derek Chauvin verdict not the justice we seek”) The existence of one bad cop in the George Floyd case is not evidence that every police officer in the country is just like him.

It would be justice to let these radicals defend their own streets and get a firsthand look at what our officers face on a daily basis. But they don’t have the guts to do more than run their mouths.

- Mark Fox, Odessa

Como showed how to do it right

While we read on a daily basis about all the bad things going on, I want to commend the organizers of the Como community’s Independence Day parade. (July 6, 1A, “70th Como Day Parade unites neighborhood in celebration”)

It is good to see a neighborhood that always gets a bad rap pull together and do something nice for its residents. And it’s nice to see plans to get young people involved.

If more people would work together in an organized manner to accomplish things, Fort Worth would be an even better place.

- Randy Sanders, Everyman

Local issues are what matter

Given the July 4 front-page story, “Panther Island boss received extra $60K in paid time off,” about Tarrant Regional Water District payments, I say to all those focused on Joe and Hunter Biden: Consider focusing your attention closer to home, on J.D. Granger, Rep. Kay Granger and the Panther Island mess. Ask our city leaders to explain expenses related to local and regional projects.

- Gabrielle Gordon, unincorporated Tarrant County

Butt out, Club for Growth

What Susan Wright and the Club for Growth are doing to Jake Ellzey with negative ads in the race for Congressional District 6 should be a criminal offense.

Ellzey graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. He served as a fighter pilot on the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan. He was deployed nine times. Gov. Rick Perry appointed him to the Texas Veterans Commission. He serves in the Texas House and flies for a commercial airline.

Why is the outside group Club For Growth spending so much money to get someone with far fewer qualifications elected?

Vote for Jake Ellzey and give Congressional District 6 a man of good character who has played fair.

- Jan Brand, Arlington

We all feel it, so let’s act

The July 5 story “Summer trend: West gets hotter days, East gets hot nights” (6A) was an excellent overview of rising average temperatures in the United States. We have reached a point where the increases are causing notable discomfort and distress.

What’s clear is that we are experiencing serious effects of rising greenhouse gas emissions. We must take major, bold steps to reduce those emissions.

Right now, there are five bills in Congress that call for a national price on carbon emissions. All are worth being considered. Let’s hope Dallas-Fort Worth Reps. Kay Granger, Eddie Bernice Johnson, Marc Veasey, Colin Allred and Beth Van Duyne do that.

- Daniel DeWilde, Fort Worth

Border wall is a basic need

Times have changed from when I was growing up. We were raised to be independent and take care of ourselves. We didn’t want to ask anyone for help. Now we have people complaining the government isn’t taking good enough care of them.

Government’s main constitutional duty is defense, not taking care of us. And if you don’t think that includes a border wall, you need to talk to landowners and citizens who are close to the border. (June 18, 13A, “Abbott found way to make Texas border wall plan worse”)

- Pamela Howard, Colleyville

Focus on the good police

I was driving into Fort Worth for my Wednesday bridge game recently when I became lost. I felt like I was driving in circles. A Fort Worth police car was behind me, so I flagged the officer down. He was so kind and considerate, offering to lead me to my bridge studio.

If he is an example of the Fort Worth Police Department, Cowtown is in good hands. If the media would cover the good our police do instead of sensationalizing every bad story, we would have a much better relationship with our police.

There are far more good officers than bad. Give the good ones their due.

- Eloise Wray, Azle