Letters to the Editor How can these Fort Worth kids succeed in school when they’re so far behind at home?

Texas underfunds schools, health and social services, then acts surprised kids fall behind? Star-Telegram file photo

The real way to help elections

I vote in every election and am proud of the dedicated professional poll workers in my county. I always smile and say thank you to the patriotic folks who work tirelessly to support our democracy.

Election judges learn our complicated laws and dedicate themselves to providing a safe and secure environment for the voters in their polling places. They should not be distracted by untrained partisan poll watchers with no rules or limits restricting them.

If the Texas Legislature criminalize innocent or unintended mistakes by election officials, it will be much harder to find folks to work our elections.

If lawmakers want to improve our elections, they should invest in upgraded equipment, expanded staffing for election administrators and required training for poll workers.

- Lawana Porter, Dallas

How can kids be expected to excel?

After reading the June 20 editorial “Many Fort Worth kids are in bad schools; report details alarming inequalities,” (4C) I have to ask: Does anyone think teachers are surprised?

Teachers know when students come to school hungry and without supplies or adequate rest. Teachers know that when students come from chaotic households, they are ill-prepared to learn. Teachers know when students live in fear because of dysfunctional people in their homes or neighborhoods. They bring their fear to school with them — and, sometimes, their weapons.

The underfunding of Texas’ public schools, health and social services creates a harsh environment for overwhelmed families. Parents working long hours in low-paying jobs need social support. To ignore the needs and blame the schools will just perpetuate the cycle.

In the long run, it is cost-effective to have responsive communities and good schools.

- Loveta Eastes, Benbrook

It sounds like someone is afraid

I don’t understand the controversy over critical race theory and what students are being taught. Why can’t students learn history and facts? What are Gov. Greg Abbott and protesters afraid of?

- Christie Monk, Euless

Tarrant County is California-bound

The decision to arrest fewer suspects of criminal mischief, graffiti and theft essentially makes it open season on the people of Tarrant County. (June 29, 2A, “Tarrant police may not arrest people for certain misdemeanors”) These reductions are similar to California, where in some places there is practically a free-for-all against businesses and private homeowners. Many businesses have closed because of thefts by those not worrying about arrest and conviction.

Why can’t district attorneys see what these reductions have caused? Pity the poor businesses and homeowners who now suffer at the hands of those criminals.

- Tom Stamey, Fort Worth

A commander, not bishop in chief

President Joe Biden is a supporter of women’s rights in total. That includes abortion, but supporting women’s rights does not necessarily mean being a strong supporter of abortion.

As far as Catholic clergy trying to deny him communion for a political problem disguised as a religious problem, bishops need to consider that if the church becomes a political action group, it risks losing tax-exempt status.

Americans elected a man to be president. We did not elect a pope or bishop. Biden is tasked with governing in accordance with the Constitution. Abortion is a constitutional right.

- Marilyn Gabler, Fort Worth