Letters to the Editor On abortion rights, both the Democrats and Republicans have major policy problems

The question of whether politicians who support abortion rights should receive Holy Communion isn’t black and white. Assocatied Press file photo

Abbott’s list of pros and cons

Let me get this straight: Gov. Greg Abbott apparently deplores breathing voters, people with electricity and dogs? (June 24, 2A, “Reaction to Abbott veto swift, sharp”) Making childbearing decisions for women isn’t meddling, but continuing to allow dogs to live in inhumane conditions is peachy keen? Making it more difficult for people to vote is OK, particularly in Democratic cities, when his policies harm Texans statewide?

And about that power grid, Governor …

- Diane M. Gatzke, Arlington

About knowledge, not shame

I had a history professor in my freshman year of college who was Native American. She told us horrific stories about how white men cruelly oppressed her ancestors. It didn’t compel me to join a tribe and hang my head in shame and start hating white people. It broadened my knowledge and critical thinking skills.

Don’t let the Trumpian, post-truth era infect the past as well.

- Blake K. Wallace, Arlington

Move to the future all together

Our students need more honest conversations about race, not fewer. Instead of allowing incidents of racism to further divide our communities, they can shift our focus back to the student experience.

How do we build schools where students of every background and skin color are equipped to contribute their brilliance to creating a thriving future? We must name and address the needs of every student. Does every student feel seen? Do we value every student’s cultural identity? Can all students find their voicees and futures in their classrooms?

This is not zero-sum work. When we value and lift up Black and brown children, others are not left behind. All our children benefit from an education experience that teaches critical thinking skills and centers on humanity.

- Patricia Arvanitis, Dallas

Both parties fail on abortion rights

After reading Cynthia M. Allen’s Sunday column, “Why Catholic bishops confront Biden, others about abortion,” (5C) I thought: It is a shame there is no place in today’s Democratic Party for an office holder who publicly states that abortion is a grave sin and society should pursue methods to control the practice. It is also a shame that the Republican Party heralds pro-life positions for the unborn but uses this issue to gain support for actions and policies that corrode our democratic institutions.

- Paul Park, Fort Worth

What about the pope’s position?

I find it interesting that in her column Sunday about American bishops voting to deny President Joe Biden communion, Cynthia M. Allen failed to include the Vatican’s response, which has been to discourage the bishops’ stance on the subject.

Remind me again where the pope fits into the church hierarchy.

- J.B. Edenfield, Fort Worth

Ignoring bigger border problems

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border spot where most legal crossings happen. That way, the press couldn’t record the actual locations where immigrants are crossing illegally and the chaos that is overwhelming our Border Patrol.

What’s next, defunding the Border Patrol so all of South America can flock in?

Will liberals explain to me why they have such a problem with hundreds of thousands of immigrants entering our country illegally instead of fighting for freedom in their own countries? They have no weapons to fight their corrupt government with, you say? Isn’t that exactly what you want for our citizens?

- Richard Downey, Euless