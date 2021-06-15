Letters to the Editor Empty bottles, snack bags, dirty diapers: Pick up your own trash in Arlington parks

Keeping our public spaces clean should be a group effort. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

A matter of poor presentation

Recent surveys by the Pew Research Center show people from around the world view President Joe Biden much more positively than former President Donald Trump. To me, the results reflect how Trump presented his policies, not the policies themselves. Trump constantly stepped on his message with madcap buffoonery, causing many to fear he would be an unreliable friend when needed.

I noticed a similar fear among many of my Republican friends as well. Most stayed with Trump because they supported his policies; the others became “non-Trumpers,” making it difficult for Trump to win reelection. I don’t see that changing if he runs again.

- William Brown, Arlington

We must feed Texas’ kids first

For the 1 in 4 kids who may face hunger in Texas, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. But this summer might be different. New benefits and meal waivers are reaching more kids with the food they need. They allow parents to pick up meals or allow organizations to drop off meals at homes.

Summer meals programs in Texas served more than 13 million more meals to kids in 2020 than in 2019. Through my work with No Kid Hungry, I know just how important that is. But these measures are temporary. Congress should permanently implement policies that have fed kids during the COVID-19 crisis. Hungry kids can’t wait.

- Tiffany Derry, Plano

Please, pick up after yourself

I am a frequent visitor to S.J. Stovall Park in south Arlington. On Sunday, I arrived to find heaps of litter and debris all over the parking lot nearest the pool complex. I spent 30 minutes cleaning up potato chip bags, soda cans, yogurt boxes, soiled diapers and water bottles.

Now that the pool complex is open, parents are bringing their children to the park. Coincidence?

This is my park, too. Let’s keep it clean.

- Walter Slaven, Arlington

Parents matter more than place

Sunday’s front-page story, “Report shows inequities in access to good schools,” saying all schools are not equal is partly right, but schools in more affluent areas might rank higher for reasons other than money.

When I was in real estate, clients would ask which area schools are better. My answer was that they should visit the school and ask about the involvement of parents.

Schools with more parent involvement consistently ranked higher than those with little or no parent involvement. Parents can get books for their children. Parents can encourage their children to read and do their school work. Parents can make a difference in all neighborhoods.

- D.R. Moore, Fort Worth

Reduce the future pain now

Thank you for highlighting how climate change affects North Texas. The June 2 front-page story, “Stretch of rainy days reflects climate trend in North Texas,” about intense storms and more flooding stood out to me.

The other day, a street I normally drive was suddenly crammed with cars. Rains had caused flooding across Buckner Boulevard, a six-lane road in Dallas, and traffic was diverted onto a residential two-lane road.

A large amount of rain can disrupt the infrastructure we use every day. It’s a reminder that we need climate action now to address problems that are already present and will be worse in the future.

Putting a price on carbon emissions would be a good first step to reduce them quickly and help get us to net zero by 2050.

- Breanna Cooke, Dallas