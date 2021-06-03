Letters to the Editor Animals give selflessly to us. Fort Worth Animal Shelter deserves our help now

Especially during the pandemic, our pets have been a source of great comfort. Star-Telegram file photo

Help out animals in need of care

A front-page headline May 27 tells us, “Fort Worth Animal Shelter needs immediate help due to ‘dire overcrowding.’” Thousands of “man’s best friends” are exploited, tossed away after their novelty wears off, abused and neglected. Then, it’s off to the pound, where they often face euthanization.

Animals have been a godsend during the pandemic for companionship, unwavering love and stability, especially for people with mental health problems and loneliness.

Options are few when irresponsible owners jettison their pets. It’s up to volunteers, foster parents and luck whether they are adopted. These folks have earned medals for compassion, love of animals and devotion to the cause of finding the animals forever homes.

Food and money are always needed. Let’s assist these volunteers and anyone associated with animal welfare.

- Delbert Cantrell, Fort Worth

Senators chose party over country

Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are cowards for voting against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (May 30, 14A, “GOP senators prevent independent inquiry into Capitol riot”)

Americans deserve the facts about this attack on our democracy. The only explanation for their votes is that they know it would reveal Donald Trump’s criminal involvement in the attack.

- Douglas Harman, Fort Worth

Gun carry bill is pure Texas

I commend the Legislature for passing “constitutional carry,” the bill that will allow Texans age 21 and older to carry handguns without a license. (May 25, 3A, “‘Constitutional carry’ heads to Abbott’s desk, poised to become law”)

This bill is quintessentially Texan, and it captures the very essence of the Second Amendment’s guarantee that the “right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

This legislation rectifies unconstitutional gun-control laws that have impeded law-abiding citizens from lawfully protecting themselves. In an era in which violent crime, looting and riots are too common, this legislation helps Texans protect themselves.

- Lee Enochs, Fort Worth

Don’t take a leap of faith, Arlington

Experience in one area of life does not automatically translate into success in another. The residents of Arlington need a leader who knows how a municipality operates, rather than an amateur who has never invested time to learn the basics.

Before taking the helm of a major corporation, a CEO generally has worked in the lower levels of a company. Why should the people of Arlington expect less in those who lead their government?

We need a knowledgeable person of integrity who has a long history of public service that equips him to immediately provide insight and guidance into meeting the needs of our city. We need experienced leader Michael Glaspie as the next mayor.

- Rita Parson, Arlington

Arlington voters have bad choices

I’m a disheartened Arlington voter. I’m disappointed because we have two candidates for mayor who have not been truthful in answering questions about litigation and lawsuits.

Can we expect complete transparency from either one?

- Dora Gonzales, Arlington

Not doing Texas proud, governor

Gov. Greg Abbott should stop blaming the current president for every problem that the previous president caused. I continue to be embarrassed when my friends in other states ask, “What’s wrong with your governor?” Texas deserves better.

- Barbara Kent, Fort Worth