Letters to the Editor Tarrant County Judge Alex Kim is getting a bad rap — and that means music

Rap makes kids do bad things, writes Buster Hooper. Bigstock

Let me tell you all about rap

Judge Alex Kim might have raised eyebrows with his comment and, as usual, the first word from activists is “racist.” (May 28, 19A, “Tarrant County juvenile judge Alex Kim displays poor judgment — again”) That is wrong.

Most rap has lyrics that inspires wrong actions. And it is not just the music that comes from Black artists. It’s white rappers, also. Listen to Eminem’s lyrics and judge.

Realistically, a “good kid” does not possess a gun in a stolen car that results in a chase, whether listening to rap or not.

- Buster Hooper, Fort Worth

Give him a musical sentence

Hooray for Judge Alex Kim. Possessing a gun, a car chase in a stolen car — this is a “good kid” being abused? Sounds like rear-end-kicking time to me.

As for the rap music, I suggest that Kim sentence this young fellow to six months of listening to Frank Sinatra.

- Patsy R. Abbott, Grapevine

Hamas is the only problem

I disagree with the authors of a May 23 letter to the editor about Hamas and Israel. (4C) Hamas exists, as stated in its charter, to destroy Israel and kill Jews. Israel must maintain military superiority or many of its neighbors will help Hamas fulfill its goal.

When attacked, Israel locates missile launchers, munitions and terrorist infrastructure and destroys those locations. Beforehand, it warns civilians with leaflets and phone calls.

Israel took a step toward a two-state solution when it pulled out of Gaza in 2005. Since Hamas took over, Israel has been plagued by missile attacks and incendiary balloons.

The Palestinians may be oppressed, but that is perpetrated by Hamas’ leaders. If Hamas stopped attacking Israel, there would be no war.

- Ann Schwartzwald, Arlington

Joe Biden is too old

Mandatory retirement age for commercial airline pilots is 60. Could that be because their physical reflexes are on the wane, decision-making in emergencies is slower or simply that there comes a time when everybody has lost a step? I’m 77, and I realize I don’t have the capabilities I once had.

The U.S. government has a pilot who is well over retirement age. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are past retirement age, too.

We hear a lot about term limits, but we need a mandatory retirement age. I don’t want an 80-year-old flying my plane.

- James Newberry, North Richland Hills

Lies about Deborah Peoples

I received flyers from each Fort Worth mayoral candidate. Supporters of Mattie Parker attacked opponent Deborah Peoples by saying she “tried to defund the police.” Peoples has said: “It is critical that we have a properly funded police department with top-notch training.”

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board acknowledged that Fort Worth is “a majority Black and Hispanic city,” then said a member of that majority would not be a wise mayoral choice because of her “liberal ideology.” (May 23, 4C, “At time of change and opportunity, Parker is best choice for Fort Worth mayor”)

In addition to criminal justice reform, Peoples’ priorities include better schools, broadband access, investment in every neighborhood and creation of new jobs. Which of those constitutes “liberal ideology”?

- Kay Higgins, Fort Worth

Working against the greater good

Given our pathetic state government’s recent push to allow further gun violence, deprive women of their rights and decline federal funds for additional unemployment benefits, the Republicans’ new slogan should be, “The Party of Wrong.”

I can’t wait to help bounce Gov. Greg Abbott and his rabble out of office in the next election, before they completely deprive us of our right to vote. In the meantime, many of us feel like saying, “You’ll have to excuse me, I’m from Texas.”

- David Fusco, Arlington

Not the Texas I’ve always known

I can see it now, the official state website encouraging corporations to move to Texas: Come to the great state of insanity, with God, guns and alcohol to go. Bring your own generators. You can even sue the mother who called an Uber for her 16-year-old to go to the local Planned Parenthood, for aiding and abetting a woman’s legal right to choose. Come to Texas, where rules are made by old white guys.

Come to Texas? This lifelong resident of Fort Worth is finally looking for someplace else to go.

- Keith Charles, Fort Worth