Letters to the Editor In signing restrictive abortion law, Texas Gov. Abbott is trying to run our lives

For Texas Gov Greg Abbott, personal freedom doesn’t extend to a woman’s reproductive choice. Associated Press file photo

Parker would bring a new approach

Mattie Parker would provide the positive, experienced and truly nonpartisan leadership we enjoy and expect in Fort Worth.

Parker has experience, having worked with Mayor Betsy Price as chief of staff for years and with former Texas House Speaker Tom Craddick in Austin. She founded and was chief executive of a large and important nonprofit group. She knows how mayoral and city politics work and understands the city’s needs.

Her opponent is an active Democrat. Her politics are too partisan for my tastes. I don’t want more identity politics in Fort Worth. I want experienced, competent, true and honest bipartisanship. I want integrity, energy and young eyes — that’s Parker.

- Joe Waller, Fort Worth

One-sided view of pregnancy

I find it interesting that neither Cynthia M. Allen nor anyone else who is pro-life mentions the other party to the pregnancy: the man.

Wouldn’t it be more fair and reasonable in the long run to exhort both the father and the mother to bring the new life into being and for both parents to commit to its welfare? Imagine how the whole discussion might evolve if laws were passed that required the father, as well as the mother, to take responsibility for that beating heart.

- Barrett Edstrom, Fort Worth

What happened to personal freedom?

Gov. Greg Abbott signing the bill to prohibit abortions after about six weeks is simply a political maneuver in his quest for higher office: the presidency. (May 23, 1A, “Opponents, abortion rights advocates plan next steps after Texas’ heartbeat bill”)

Limits such as these without exceptions for rape and incest make about as much sense as setting a milk bucket under a bull. Often, a woman doesn’t even know she’s pregnant at six weeks, and the Supreme Court has affirmed and reaffirmed in Roe v. Wade that abortion is legal.

Abbott is now empowering private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after a viable heartbeat has been detected. Our governor wants to legislate our lives.

- Delores Cantrell, Fort Worth

Bud, why don’t you hang it up?

I am so tired of Bud Kennedy’s bit. He can’t seem to accept the fact that some people actually lean to the right. His disdain and intolerance for those of us who do is obvious. Who thought we would ever miss Bob Ray Sanders?

- David Ross, Bedford

We’re creating our own gun problems

Some Republicans have declared that it’s a God-given right to carry guns for self-defense. I seem to have missed that passage in the Bible.

Of course, it makes sense for more people to be able to carry weapons, considering all the shootings across the nation. More guns on the streets; what could possibly go wrong?

- Charles Clines, North Richland Hills

This is news that I could use

Nichole Manna’s Monday front-page story, “Former south side kids return to roots, thank community center,” about a gathering of current and former residents of the Hillside community of Fort Worth was a breath of fresh air. With conflict dominating the news, it was inspiring to read about a gathering of good friends aspiring to revive and preserve the spirit of their neighborhood.

Kudos to former Hillside resident Marcus Graves for organizing the event, and to the Star-Telegram for covering it.

- Ermis Cliburn, Fort Worth