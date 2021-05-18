Letters to the Editor The view from the big Globe Life Field rocking chairs is great — and it isn’t yours

Those Texas-size rocking chairs at Globe Life Field aren’t first-come-first serve. Associated Press file photo

Party politics, not public service

The discord over who should lead the GOP and in what direction shouldn’t surprise anyone after the loss of the White House. Speculation about who is deciding policy inside the Democratic Party and how far left might be too far isn’t unexpected, either. All the while the Biden administration is trying to buy the affections of voters with handouts.

The selfishness on both sides caused me to think back to 1961 when President John F. Kennedy gave one charge to the American public: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” How did we get to this point?

- Bob Schultz, Haslet

Those are our seats, not yours

I couldn’t help but notice while attending a Texas Rangers game recently how many people were not sitting in the correct section or seat. Some were very compliant when asked to move, while others were visibly upset.

Globe Life Field does not have open seating. Buying food and a beverage at the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch does not grant you a seat in any of the nearby sections or the rocking chairs.

We bought tickets for reserved seats in the Karbach Rocking Chairs. Don’t get upset when you’re asked to move from our seats. Or just sit in the section or seat that you bought tickets for in the first place.

And enjoy the baseball game.

- Noemi Magallanes, Lake Worth

Rangers need some actual change

I’m a lifelong Texas Rangers fan, and I’m tired of hearing that the team is rebuilding. Manager Chris Woodward and team president Jon Daniels need to be fired for the path they have taken thus far. Woodward has shown he can’t or won’t coach veteran players. We need pitching, and this is what we get.

- Josh Abshier, Bowie

When high gas prices are good

In warning about “price gouging” about gasoline, President Joe Biden proves once again that he fails to understand basic economics. (May 14, 7A, “Biden warns against gas price gouging after cyberattack”) What is sometimes called price gouging — raising prices during times of disrupted supplies — discourages stockpiling, which always makes a shortage worse.

Remember all those bare toilet paper shelves in the stores at the beginning of the pandemic? Lots of homes’ closets are still full of the stuff. It also encourages the supplier to correct the shortage through extra work shifts or more expensive delivery modes. And it forces the customer to make an economic calculation: Is that trip to Grandma’s worth the high price for gas?

With allowable price gouging, gas will be more available instead of sitting in cans in someone’s garage.

- James R. Anderson, North Richland Hills

Allen West is a GOP loose cannon

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West is radicalizing party members against one another. In a state where local elections are traditionally nonpartisan, West is inserting party without regard to that or to the elected Republicans he is attacking.

While endorsing a challenger in the upcoming Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District runoff, West unleashed incendiary, unfounded accusations that the incumbent embraces “radical socialism” and promotes critical race theory. He showed great disrespect to the incumbent, a former Republican precinct chair, and the entire school board.

As a former combat officer, West should well understand the concept of friendly fire. Cease fire, Mr. Chairman. You are hitting friendly positions again.

- Chris Kinsey, Colleyville