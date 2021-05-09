Letters to the Editor ‘Eyes of Texas,’ Nepal’s woes, guns and booze in the streets

Who cares about past racism?

I am fed up hearing the controversy over the University of Texas song “The Eyes of Texas.” (May 6, 7A, “Tensions boil at UT Austin over ‘The Eyes of Texas,’ where students are refusing to work”) I find no racist undertones in the lyrics. Yes, it was sung at a UT minstrel show in the early 1900s, and yes, there might have been blackface involved. So what? That happened over a century ago.

Keep this in mind: The University of Texas is located in Austin, the capital of this great state. The city is named after Stephen F. Austin, commonly known as the “Father of Texas.” Other places named after him include: Austin County, Austin Bayou. Stephen F. Austin State University, Austin College and numerous public schools. Austin established the first colony in Texas, with about 300 settlers, and he introduced slavery into Texas. Are we to rename our capital city and other institutions because of this? When will we start using common sense?

- Harold Hodapp, Fort Worth

Out of step with my values

The philosophical differences between the two candidates in the June 5 Fort Worth mayoral runoff could not be more distinct. Deborah Peoples, the longtime chair the Tarrant County Democratic Party, epitomizes the liberal, left-wing agenda. She is endorsed by Black Lives Matter, Enough is Enough, United Fort Worth and liberal politicians such as Reps. Marc Veasey and Eddie Bernice Johnson and Beto O’Rourke.

Their principals would fundamentally change the landscape of our city. Fort Worth voters should reject this ideology and elect Mattie Parker mayor.

- Carol Guarnieri, Fort Worth

Williams can lead for everyone

The May 12 story, “Scores of bodies found in Ganges River” (8A) highlights the latest horrifying development in India’s COVID-19 crisis. As a senior member of the U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams is in an excellent position to push for effective U.S. action to alleviate the pandemic’s worst outbreaks.

The subcommittee oversees U.S. investment in international development by multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, which are devoting billions to helping countries such as India with vaccines and crucial supply chains. Williams has shown impressive leadership on rural healthcare and broadband access domestically. He should now lead in those areas internationally.

- Marian J. Barber, Austin

Nepal deserves attention

While the world is giving rightful attention to the COVID-19 catastrophe in India, the situation in next-door Nepal is as grim and is not getting due attention. Nepal has a higher rate of cases per capita and a positive test rate of almost 50%.

Dr. Ramu Kharel, an emergency medicine fellow at Brown University, is on the ground in Nepal and reports there are no critical care resources available. As a concerned global citizen originally from Pakistan, I urge my fellow Americans: Don’t forget Nepal, and help push for vaccines to be sent there.

- Shan Khan, Dallas

Who’s having the biggest laugh?

Donald Trump said: “So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!”

And Republicans and conservative talk radio hosts say President Joe Biden’s the one in cognitive decline.

- Graham Donathan, Benbrook

Set up for scary stuff now

Alcohol to go. Unlicensed gunslingers walking the streets. (May 13, 1A, “Abbott signs alcohol to-go into law,” May 7, 2A, “Permitless carry of handguns passes in Texas Senate”)

What could possibly go wrong? I don’t know about you, but I’m staying home as much as possible.

- Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

It’s not a simple question

A Thursday letter writer suggested returning to Donald Trump’s border policies. (10A) Trump took it upon himself to take children from mothers who were searching for a better life. There was no plan to deal with it. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is working to solve the problem.

The mess Trump and his administration left will take time to fix.

- Gloria Enrriques, Fort Worth