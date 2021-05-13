Letters to the Editor Southlake doesn’t need to do any work on diversity. Move if you don’t like it

A larger benefit for many people

Property owners of 160 acres on the Brazos River occupied by 14 multigenerational family members are complaining about the smell of biosolids being spread upon adjacent land as a fertilizer by a city of Fort Worth contractor. (May 10, 1A, “Fort Worth’s use of sewage sludge on farmland is still causing a stink in rural areas”)

This is hardly front-page news. It’s a classic example of a few in our society experiencing some inconvenience for the greater good. Hundreds of thousands benefit from this reuse of a natural waste material, which has been approved by the adjacent landowner, the city and transportation and environmental officials.

Those who are offended say they have run out of options, but they could sell their prime riverfront property and move.

- Owen Daniel, Fort Worth

It’s only a matter of time

Once again, John M. Crisp would have you believe that remaining on Earth is just something we have to get used to, that “a failure to figure out how to survive on Earth before we try to go elsewhere will be fatal.” (May 7, 13A, “Should we go to Mars? Let’s not”)

I disagree. Fatal is remaining on a planet whose star will, in time, cease to exist in its present form and size.

- Warren Austin, Arlington

Donald Trump was right on border

Isn’t it time for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats to close the border to finally stop the crush of people coming to our country? How many innocent children have to die attempting to cross the border before Biden will say enough is enough?

Former President Donald Trump solved this problem over the last four years and coordinated with Mexico in stopping the flow of illegal immigration. There was a process in place for people to seek to come in legally. It’s time to tell Biden to stop it, now.

- Donna Bierd, Keller

Jobs numbers are more complex

In her Tuesday column, “US is suffering a shortage of people willing to work,” (9A) Kathleen Parker adds one more example to the avalanche of opinion that Americans supposedly no longer want to work and are all turning into socialists. She cites one disappointing jobs report and the opinions of two governors.

She fails to note that restaurant and hospitality jobs provided the bulk of the jobs that were filled in April. Nor does she mention that the unemployment rate went up because more people are looking for work.

Parker seems to confuse a lack of ambition on the part of American workers with the opinion of some employers that they are entitled to labor at whatever wage they are willing to pay.

- Dennis Novak, Fort Worth

Donald Trump was right on diversity

Hooray, put one in the win column for the majority of Southlake. The city, state and country do not need diversity training. (May 10, 1A, “Carroll ISD election shows local struggles over diversity issues”)

I have seen our society change in many ways, and those who want a better life have every opportunity to earn it. If you don’t like the school system in Southlake, move somewhere that better fits your agenda.

I’m sick of hearing and reading about diversity and systemic racism. Donald Trump was correct when he stopped diversity training in government. If one wants to be accepted in our society, all one needs is honor and respect.

- Vince Bonano, Fort Worth