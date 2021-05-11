Letters to the Editor If you want to hit those CEOs on the ‘radical left,’ Ted Cruz, you should try this

Congress could hit those CEOs you are so mad at, Sen. Ted Cruz. Associated Press file photo

Why so timid, Sen. Ted Cruz?

In his May 5 column, “Texas is fighting back against big businesses that threaten oil, gas jobs,” (15A) Sen. Ted Cruz rails against corporate CEOs. He claims they are trying to enforce the agenda of the “radical left.” But the retaliatory tactic he applauds — telling Texas stage agencies to divest in investment firms that divest in fossil fuels — is pretty weak tea.

To really stick it to those “leftist” CEOs, Cruz should go for the jugular and support President Joe Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% (which would still be 7 percentage points lower than it was in 2016). That’ll show ‘em.

- Kerry Bouchard, Fort Worth

Lawmakers going the wrong way

The Texas Legislature is poised to enact laws that will further restrict access to the political process for qualified voters, increase the likelihood that police and private citizens will die at the hands of unlicensed and untrained gunmen, and make it likely that pregnant 12-year-old victims of rape or incest will have to give birth.

This is despite the opposition of police, medical experts and election officials who concluded that the 2020 election was the most secure in the nation’s history. Texas already has among the strictest and most convoluted election laws in the country, as well as a high level of gun violence.

This new legislation will result in even greater levels of distrust, intolerance and disrespect for those with political or social differences.

- Karen Myers, Fort Worth

Get with the Texas flow, O’Rourke

Can we all agree that Beto O’Rourke is not good for Texas politics? I’m sure he’s a nice guy. But he failed on a large political stage. And let’s face it, we like our guns in Texas and probably always will. It’s a part of our history. O’Rourke is not on board with that.

The defenders of the Alamo weren’t throwing dandelions at Santa Anna’s army. There would be no Texas if they had.

- Derek Edwards, Fort Worth

Mars isn’t an either/or choice

The headline on John M. Crisp’s May 7 column, “Should we go to Mars? Lets not” was misleading. (13A) It’s clear that he’s against mass migration to Mars, rather than just exploration. He argues that we need to solve today’s problems before we head out into space.

The world is aware of the seriousness of Earth’s problems and is ramping up to do something about them. If Elon Musk wants to establish a settlement on Mars, it won’t stop us from solving problems here. And man’s inherent desire for adventure will continue.

- W.J. Hahn, Fort Worth

Who is best Republican bet?

How is it that a state party endorses one member over others? According to an April 10 email from chairman Allen West, the Texas Republican Party endorses Susan Wright in the 6th Congressional District and is raising money on her behalf.

According to the state party, more than 40 of the 62 members of the State Republican Executive Committee voted to overturn a rule in order to back Wright. Other Republican candidates were not afforded the opportunity to compete.

Two Republicans are in the June 5 runoff: Jake Ellzey, a Naval Academy graduate and former fighter pilot, and Wright, a longtime Republican activist.

Whom do you want going up against Nancy Pelosi?

- Donna Korman, Arlington