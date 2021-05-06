Letters to the Editor Texas, we are better than the death penalty. Don’t continue the cycle of violence

It's barbaric and unjust to put human beings to death. Associated Press file photo

Need workers to fill apartments

On South Riverside near East Berry Street, a new high-rise apartment development has been built. There’s nothing wrong with that. But unlike North Riverside, there isn’t vast economic development to go with the housing development.

There’s plenty of available space for blue-collar job creation to lift that community. How many residents became homeless for this new development to happen, pricing people into tent cities?

Without economic development, that new housing complex will deteriorate.

- Darrel Palmer, Fort Worth

Get out of the killing business

Since 1982, Texas has used lethal injection to enforce the death penalty. Despite all the advances in society, we still put down humans much as we do unwanted animals.

The execution of a criminal does not dissuade others from committing capital crimes or bring back victims. It perpetuates a cycle, one that continues the violence and agony it was intended to halt.

Texas must end this barbaric practice and sentence the guilty to life imprisonment without parole.

- Amanda Arrington, Burleson

That’s some choice I have

So, as a voter in the 6th Congressional District, I have a choice between a female right-wing Trump Republican and a male right-wing Trump Republican. Makes me want to sit out an election for the first time since I started voting in 1974.

- Walter Slaven, Arlington

He has earned my vote

Jake Ellzey is a “knock on your front door” kind of candidate. That’s how I met him — he took a few moments to answer my questions and asked for my vote. And that’s why I voted for him in Saturday’s special congressional election and will do so again in the runoff.

Ellzey is a real servant leader, a small business owner, a veteran who put his life on the line for his country and a family and religious man. More than Republican or Democrat, more than Trumpist or Never-Trumper, he’s a localist, outfitted by experience and a lifetime of service to represent all the people of the 6th District.

- Randolph Severson, Ennis

A story to inspire us all

Thanks to Cynthia M. Allen for her column about City Council candidate Erik Richerson. (May 2, 5C, “Win or lose, this Fort Worth City Council candidate’s redemption story is worth your time”) We hear enough stories about crime and the punishment that follows. Seldom do we hear stories about hearts and old habits that are changed, even behind prison walls.

Richerson’s story reminds us that mercy and new chances are offered every day. His life changed, and now he wants to help change others’ lives as well. I hope that if he offers himself to serve again, voters will look closely at this man and the lessons he can bring to office.

- Diane C. Etzel, Fort Worth

Can’t shoot our way out

While cities are talking about trying to cut crime, Texas legislators are trying to pass a law so anyone can carry a gun without training or a license. (April 24, 1A, “Newly formed Texas Senate committee will consider ‘constitutional carry’”)

This is going back to the Wild West. I’m not against guns. You should, as the Second Amendment intended, be allowed to have a gun to protect your family and home. A rifle is fine if you must hunt animals, but not an assault weapon.

This law will only cause more crimes, more police officers being killed and more times they kill people they encounter.

- Bonnie Hromcik, Benbrook